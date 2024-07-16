I hate buying from Amazon, but this Worx Hydroshot portable washer deal is too good to miss

Wash your bike wherever you are with our highly-rated Worx Hydroshot mobile pressure washer, now 35% off.

I hate buying stuff off Amazon almost as much as I hate cleaning my bike, so it’s the irony is not lost on me that these two negatives have attracted me to a ridiculously good deal for my favourite cordless pressure washer, the Worx Hydroshot WG620E.4.

This top portable washer has everything I need to clean my bike after a muddy ride, getting the filth off while its still wet, which makes this chore so much easier than waiting until it’s dried. And it lets me do this because of the cordless battery technology, built-in water filter that lets me drop the hose into a stream, and the clever collapsible bucket. I have one at home and it’s been going strong for a good few years now, and you can enjoy one too at a massive discount this Amazon Prime Day.

The deal is for the full portable kit including the Worx Hydroshot unit, two batteries, hose, bucket and loads of accessories. With 35% off, it’s just £129.99. There are also deals for the kit and one battery, and just the Hydroshot lance on its own. There are multiple settings on the spray lance, so you can adjust the pressure, and I’ve not had any issues with water ingress using my Worx at home on suspension pivots and bearings, so as long as your sensible, there should be no adverse effects on your bike’s performance. Instead, you can enjoy spending less time cleaning, and more time riding. That’s priceless, right?