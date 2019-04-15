Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month

What we're excited about this month

Here’s what we’re excited about most this month. Lapierre’s slightly differen way of approaching e-bike design, a bucket of tokens and much else besides.

Lapierre eZesty

E-bikes that ride like normal bikes. That’s the Holy Grail for brands in the e-game — Specialized came pretty close with its amazing Turbo Levo that proved light enough and lively enough to almost fool you into thinking it was the real thing. Now Lapierre could be one step closer with its new Fazua motor range, bikes designed to be ridden as e-bikes but with a removable battery… and motor.

The eZesty AM has a completely redeveloped frame where the shock mounts back through the seat tube, driven by a rocker link about it. Plenty of e-bikes look like bikes with electric motors slung underneath them, but the eZesty is built around the motor and battery which sits inside the downtube and above the bottom bracket. Nico Vouilloz, who has designed the range, says this makes the bike behave like a conventional bike. “The instant centre of rotation goes from front to back,” explains Nico. “This means the bike has more lift so you come out of the bends on the rear wheel.

So what about the Fazua motor — it’s claimed to be the lightest and most compact drive system, and at 4.6kg for motor, battery and BB it certainly could be. The eZesty in large weighs an astonishing 17.9kg, and without the motor and battery 15.1kg — the S-works Turbo Levo is a scant claimed 19.9kg, and that’s with the 500wh battery, not the bigger 700wh. Needless to say, we’re desperate to ride the bike and we’ll let you know how it rides soon. From £5,299. lapierre-bikes.co.uk

Milkit Booster

The Milkit Booster canister makes setting up tubeless tyres a doddle, while its clever head is lightweight and portable and negates the need to hoses running to your valves. £42.99, madison.co.uk

Mavic Deemax Elite

Deemax is Mavic’s all-mountain range, and the Elite wheelset here is easiest on the wallet. The alloy rims are 30mm wide and will take up to 3.0in tyres, the package is tubeless ready and weighs 1945g in 27.5in. £569, mavic.com

DVO Topaz T3 Air

Rather than using an internal floating piston, the new Topaz T3 Air shock uses a bladder to separate air and oil, which DVO says makes for a more sensitive shock off the top. £439.95, windwave.co.uk

Geometron Caddy

Ideal for keeping the inside of your van or car clean, and your bike unmarked, the Geometron Caddy envelopes even the longest wheelbase bikes, comes with carry handles and zippers for easy loading. £85, geometron.mojo.co.uk

Fox volume spacers

They’re easy to fit, cheap (especially if they’re included with the bike or fork), but effectively tune your fork or shock, there’s a Volume Spacer for almost every Fox fork and shock. From £1.80, silverfish-uk.com

Scott Insuloft Light

Lightweight and packable, this Insuloft Light from Scott is ideal for cold winter days. Stuff it in your pack as an extra layer on those chilly days or just wear it to the pub and display your outdoorsy-nature. £140, scott-sports.com

Douche Bags Wheelie

Moving or storing wheels is easier in a set of wheel bags, like the Wheelie from Douche Bags. It takes 29er wheels with big tyres and has reinforced sides for rotor and cassette protection. €129. douchebags.com

Brain Fud

Brain Fud is a natural energy drink made from fruit juices and containing 75mg of caffeine — the same as a shot of coffee. It comes in a 100% recyclable pouch and three flavours. £1.85, Ocado, Amazon, Musclefood

Shimano GR5

The Shimano GR5 flat pedal shoe has a sticky rubber sole with a honeycomb and striated pattern for better grip on and off the bike, and a synthetic upper for foot protection. £79.99, madison.co.uk