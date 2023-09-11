Hope adds SRAM 3 bolt fitting, T-Type compatible chainring to its range

Adding to its extensive range of mountain bike and e-bike chainrings, Hope stays bang up-to-date with a new 12 speed SRAM T-Type compatible model for 3 bolt cranks.
In addition to the recently launched R22 chainring, Hope has added a 3 bolt Direct Mount ring for SRAM mountain bike cranks to its range. Much like the R22 the 3 Bolt features a new tooth profile for compatibility with all major drivetrain systems, including Shimano HG+ and SRAM’s new T-Type Eagle AXS Transmission.
Need to know
- 3 Bolt Direct Mount 3mm Offset (52mm or 55mm chainline depending on crank specification)
- 9/10/11 and 12 Speed compatible (including SRAM T-Type)
- Available in Black, Silver, Blue, Red, Purple, Orange
- 28T to 36T size range
- Asymmetric tooth profile engineered for cross compatibility and functionality with different drivetrain systems
- Improved mud shedding capability
- Improved chain retention
- Better performance with extreme chain angles on modern 1x drivetrains
- Tooth profile allows for more chain wear before function is compromised, extending service life
- New leg design with improved strength and stiffness
- Machined from 7075-T6 aluminium
- Price £55