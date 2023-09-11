Hope adds SRAM 3 bolt fitting, T-Type compatible chainring to its range

Sean White

Adding to its extensive range of mountain bike and e-bike chainrings, Hope stays bang up-to-date with a new 12 speed SRAM T-Type compatible model for 3 bolt cranks.

In addition to the recently launched R22 chainring, Hope has added a 3 bolt Direct Mount ring for SRAM mountain bike cranks to its range. Much like the R22 the 3 Bolt features a new tooth profile for compatibility with all major drivetrain systems, including Shimano HG+ and SRAM’s new T-Type Eagle AXS Transmission.

Hope 3 bolt SRAM chainring

Hope 3 bolt direct spiderless SRAM chainring

Need to know

  • 3 Bolt Direct Mount 3mm Offset (52mm or 55mm chainline depending on crank specification)
  • 9/10/11 and 12 Speed compatible (including SRAM T-Type)
  • Available in Black, Silver, Blue, Red, Purple, Orange
  • 28T to 36T size range
  • Asymmetric tooth profile engineered for cross compatibility and functionality with different drivetrain systems
  • Improved mud shedding capability
  • Improved chain retention
  • Better performance with extreme chain angles on modern 1x drivetrains
  • Tooth profile allows for more chain wear before function is compromised, extending service life
  • New leg design with improved strength and stiffness
  • Machined from 7075-T6 aluminium
  • Price £55
Hope 3 bolt SRAM chainring

The new 3 bolt SRAM chainring is available in Hope’s usual extensive range of colour options