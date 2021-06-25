Another week. Another high-pivot enduro bike release. This time from Norco.

Norco has revealed the latest version of its Range enduro bike, featuring a comprehensive frame redesign.

Gone is the Horst-link suspension layout, replaced by a low slanted shock configuration, bedded into the downtube. Not only has the 2021 Range introduced a new suspension set-up, but its drivetrain also has that additional contact point, with an idler-pulley.

Low shock – high pivot

High pivot bikes are all the rage this year, with the concept having been conclusively proven by Commencal’s World Cup downhill racing success, the last few years.

With the high pivot promising a more natural rear axle path, and suspension action with less chain tension influence, there is a reason why designers have spent so much time, reshaping the frame to include the idler-pulley.

For Norco, this new Range is a hardcore enduro bike, as can be seen by its hugely reinforced seat tube junction. It rolls 29er wheels and has 170mm of suspension travel at either end.

Geometry is slack, if not that long. Head angle values vary by size, with the smallest Range having a 63.75° head angle and the largest, 63°.

As a reference number for the Range’s reach, a size large lists 480mm on the geometry table. Other core measurements include a recommended stem length of 40mm and 170mm cranks.

One of the benefits of the Range’s semi-hidden shock position is more room in the main triangle for hydration. Norco has confirmed that you’ll be able to fit a 750ml water bottle.

DHX 2 coils for all

The entire Range offering carbon-fibre. A budget C3 build uses RockShox’s ZEB Charger R fork, with a Fox DHX2 Factory coil shock, and Shimano BR-MT520 4-piston stoppers. The drivetrain is Shimano Deore, with an SLX derailer.

You can upgrade to the Range C2, featuring a ZEB Ultimate RC2 for, Fox DHX2 coil rear, SRAM Code R 4-piston brakes and a brand matching GX groupset. The Range C2 rolls e*thirteen LG1 EN rims, spinning on DT350 hubs.

Norco’s premium Range is the C1. It uses the same shock as other Range derivatives, but rides with a Fox Factory 38 up front. The SRAM brakes and drivetrain upgrade to Code RSC and XO1, whilst the wheelset is a DT Swiss build, with EXC 1501 carbon rims and 240-series hubs.