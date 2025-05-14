Haibike integrates Pinion gearbox and motor unit into its new AllMtn TRN/IQ e-bike, with only an oil change required every 10,000km

Integrated motor and transmission could make Haibike's new TRN/IQ all-rounder the perfect low-maintenance e-bike.

With a combined motor and gearbox unit, Haibike’s new AllMtn CF TRN/IQ e-bike removes the vulnerability of the traditional drivetrain and boasts a more reliable and durable ownership experience. With a carbon frame, 160mm travel, 800Wh battery and 12-speed Pinion Motor Gearbox Unit, Haibike claims this ‘revolutionary overall concept is fully designed for intuitive biking with maximum fun factor’. It’s certainly a break from the norm in the competition to make the best electric mountain bike.

Haibike AllMtn CF TRN/IQ need to know

Carbon frame, 160mm travel and MX wheels

Pinion MGU E1.12 motor with 12-speed gearbox and Gates belt drive

800Wh removable battery

600W peak power / variable torque, averaged out at 85Nm

400% max support

Electronic shifting

Gearbox only needs oil change every 10,000km

4 frame sizes and two builds

Prices from €8,500 to €10,000

In a bold departure for the German e-bike specialist, the new AllMtn TRN/IQ (who thinks up these names?! Why not the AllMtn MGU?) utilising the much-hyped Pinion Motor Gearbox Unit that provides both the assistance and the transmission all in one sealed unit, mounted low and centrally in the frame.

Why use a combined motor and gearbox?

The main advantages of this innovative system are three-fold: Removing the rear derailleur hanging down at the back of the bike gets rid of one of the most vulnerable components on the bike, particularly when running a 27.5in rear wheel (which the Haibike uses); it moves the weight inboard, to the centre of the frame, theoretically helping improve the dynamics and manoeuvrability of the bike; it improves the sprung-to-unsprung mass ratio, helping free up the suspension to better track the ground.

There are other benefits too. The complex internals are all sealed and continually lubricated, minimising wear and reducing maintenance to an annual oil change. Instead of a chain, the belt drive is quiet and durable and cheap to replace. Shifts can be made while coasting, or even stationary, and there are several automatic shifting modes to suit different circumstances. Sounds appealing, right? But there are a few drawbacks. The system is heavier than most regular motor and drivetrain combos. Shifting quality is mixed, with two specific shifts lacking the speed of the other gear changes.

Overall, like most systems, it has its pros and cons. But if durability and low-maintenance are priorities, then it’s an attractive option. Last year we saw the likes of Nicolai, with its Saturn 16 MGU, and Simplon, with the Rapcon:Epinion, launch e-bikes powered by Pinion’s innovative unit. And more recently, Moustache has revealed the new Clutch.

Not just about the motor

Of course a motor does not make a good e-bike on its own, so let’s explore some of the other details of this radical new Haibike. As the AllMtn name suggests, this is an all-mountain model, which in non-Euro speak translates to the enduro end of trail riding. Underlining that intended use is the MX wheel format and 160mm of travel front and rear. There’s a generous 150kg system weight limit, and burly parts such as a 38mm RockShox Zeb fork and 203mm brake rotors.

Pinion’s 800Wh battery is easily removable for charging via a cutout in the underside of the down tube, and the display is neatly integrated into the top tube.

Geometry and sizing

Haibike offers the AllMtn TRN/IQ in four frame sizes. The smallest frame gets a 425mm reach, with larger sizes growing in 30mm increments up to 515mm. Up front, the head angle is 64º, chainstays across the size range are 440mm, and the effective seat angle hovers around the 77.7º mark.

There is no info on the total bike weight in the press release, but I’d be surprised if it was under 25kg.

Haibike AllMtn TRN/IQ range overview and prices

There are only two models in the line-up, which keeps things simple. The top-end CF 11 is €10,000 and comes with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock. Magura handles braking with its MT5 units, while DT Swiss supplies the H1900 Spline wheels shod with Continental Kryptotal tyres.

Sharing the same frame, motor, gearbox, and battery at the CF 11 is the CF 10. This spec will save you €1,500 and downgrades include a RockShox Psylo fork and TRP Slate Evo brakes. Notably, Haibike retains the same Super Deluxe shock and DT Swiss wheels on both models.

Haibike has promised us a test bike, so keep an eye out for first ride impressions coming soon.

haibike.com