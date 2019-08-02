150/170mm GT Force 29 starts from £2,499

Speed metal

29in version of EWS-winning GT Force. 150mm travel aluminium frame, 170mm fork, 150 travel frame. GT Force 29 is “built for enduro, real mountains, bike parks and more”.

GT Force 29 UK pricing

Force 29 PRO £3,699

Force 29 EXPERT £2,799

Force 29 ELITE £2,499

GT Press Release

We’ve taken the podium proven Force platform, given it a bulletproof alloy frame, optimized it for 29” wheels and tuned it for riders who want to crank the fun dial up to 11. The new Force 29 will turn local enduros, alpine descents and the bike park into its very own mosh pit.

Who is this bike for?

The Force 29 is for riders who prefer descending and like to go fast. It hits that sweet spot right in between all-mtn and dh, it’s low fuss and provides more versatility than a dual crown bike.

This is a stable climber and an incredibly fast, and smooth descender.

The Force 29 is an aggressive riding, easy to own bike that allows riders to engage full-send mode anywhere and everywhere that shred happens.

What separates the Force 29 from the rest?

When developing the Force 29, we took the podium proven LTS recipe, and evolved and optimized the kinematics around 29” wheels.

We’ve pushed the geometry to be longer and slacker without sacrificing the climbing performance of the bike.

Building the Force 29 around an alloy chassis has allowed us to provide a performance driven spec that gives riders the best possible ride at competitive price points.

LTS, also known as “Linkage Tuned Suspension” is podium proven and provides a ride that is both smooth and predictable. LTS’ key benefit is increased traction delivering ultimate control.

GT Force 29 geometry

The Force 29 comes with 150mm rear wheel travel and a 170mm fork.

The flip chip on the shock adjusts bb height – +/- 6mm, shifting the head tube and seat tube angles by half a degree, so you can get the exact set up you prefer.

We designed the Force 29 to be air and coil shock compatible. This allows riders to run any suspension system they like.

True to GT, there are no proprietary components on this bike, to keep things user f riendly.

It fits a water bottle!