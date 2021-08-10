GT Force evolves into high-pivot idler 29er from £3600

GT has a new Force, and this version has 10mm more travel front and rear. Three derivatives are available, giving a broad price and build kit spread.

The new model from GT sees significant change for the Force, as it gains more travel and a new suspension layout. This new version of the Force finally brings GT into the long-travel carbon frame enduro 29er segment. And like many new frames released this year, it has a high-pivot idler.

The established GT brand has one of the best mountain bike legacies of all, and it now has a more advanced longer travel offering to duke it out with the best enduro mountain bikes between the race tapes.

A big wheel enduro bike

GT has teased the potential of its Force frame with a 150mm all-alloy 29er. If you have been waiting for something from GT, with more double-black diamond riding ability than a Sensor or the 150mm Force, this new version is the bike for you.

It combines a carbon-fibre front triangle with an alloy rear and features a distinctive rocker link, that should please industrial design fans in the way it integrates with the bike’s seat stay lines,

This new GT enduro bike has all those considered frame details you would expect. The internal cable routing is tube-in-tube, delivering less effort for home mechanics. Integrated chainstay protection should keep the drivetrain quiet, even on the rowdiest of descents.

Kinematics are configured to work with either air or coil shocks, with the new GT Force blending 160mm of frame travel with a 170mm fork. Recommended fork offset is 44mm and there is generous geometry adjustment, thanks to the bike rear axle flip-chip.

Short or long ‘stays – your choice

The rear drop-out flip-chip allows for 10mm of adjustment, allowing riders to vary their Force’s chainstay length between 435- 445mm.

Geometry numbers are slack and moderately long. All three GT Force 29er frame sizes have the same 63.5° head angle, and reach on a size large measures out to 480mm.

The GT Force Carbon Elite build prices at £3600. It combines RockShox Yari RC and Super Deluxe Select suspension bits, with SRAM’s SX 1×12 drivetrain and TRP Slate T4 brakes. WTB ST i29 rims roll on Formula hubs.

Two Force carbon Pro options

Upgrade to the Force Carbon Pro for £4600 and you gain a Zeb Select+ fork, paired with RockShox’s Super Deluxe Select+ shock. Deceleration is provided by Code R brakes. The drivetrain is a blended SRAM NX/SX 1×12.

GT’s premium Force Carbon build is the Pro LE, at £5400. It upgrades those Pro suspension components to Ultimate spec, with an XO1/GX combination 1×12 drivetrain. Brakes are Code RSCs, and the wheelset is WTB’s KOM Trail i30s. You can read our verdict on the bike in our GT Force Carbon Pro LE review right now, in fact.

The new GT Force carbon 29ers roll Maxxis tyres on all three build options, with an Assegai 2.5” up front and Minion DHR II 2.4” rubber at the rear.