Looking for an off-road bike that isn’t a mountain bike?

Drop bars on dirt trails

You may have ridden a BMX off-road back-in-the-day. Or dallied with cyclocross in the noughties. Are you now glancing at gravel bikes?

Nukeproof Digger press release

Originally conceived as a training tool for Nukeproof athletes* (*the discussion may have been fuelled by some Italian intoxicating fluids), we introduced the (Gravel) Digger into the line-up. After 2 years of unexpectedly strong sales and the Nukeproof team learning a little about the drop bar dark arts, the 2019 Digger continues to evolve as our take on that quintessential mountain bikers training bike: Wide bars, bolt through axles, disc brakes and dropper post compatible. Created to add spice to a “training” ride or commuting to work or use it to scout out some prime future trail locations (or for the fastest commute to the pie shop like Elliott).

To be honest, the Digger if categorised is a confused beast, not the fastest on road or the most capable off. But, categories are just made up to segregate and whatever/ however you choose to categories or justify it, it’s just a hell of a lot of fun and gets you out on a bike. It’s “swift” on the road and gravel, but ultimately, it’s a Nukeproof and has an inbuilt dirt devil to lure you off road at any opportunity, where for a bike in this sector it excels!

For adventurers, trail builders and commuters needing some load space the Digger also is fully compatible for rack mounts for panniers, with a removable seat stay bridge for full mud clearance or to run full length mudguards. So, it does have some sensible aspects!

Simplicity is key. With a spec inspired by our athlete’s training bikes, offering the familiar level of braking and drivetrain performance seen on our mountain bikes. The Digger is designed to take a dropper post (standard on the Pro model) to get that saddle out the way if you choose to deviate off the main paths. Rolling with 27.5″ wheels (12 x 142mm) combined with “road plus 47c” tyres offers a little comfort and confidence both ride on and off road, but the frame is designed for the ability to run 700c wheels if desired, for those wanting to lap more base miles on the tarmac.

Video description

Nukeproof: “So it’s back for 2019. Originally conceived as a training tool for our athletes. The 2019 Nukeproof Digger features a host of upgrades aimed to add more fun! Wide bars, bolt through axles, disc brakes and dropper post compatible. It’s even fitted with the facility to add panniers and mud guards for those more sensible among us. Commute to work the fun way, winter “training” rides or just a good old ride off the beaten path, The Nukeproof Digger is made to have fun, adventure and just get you around with a smile on your face.”