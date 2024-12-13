Grab a festive MTB-themed Christmas jersey for the mountain biker in your life – approved by Santa Claus himself

Tell the world just how much you love mountain biking at this year's Christmas party, or family get-together, with some festive bike-related knitwear. Yes, honestly.
Christmas is here, and if you’re looking to spoil the mountain biker in your life, our Christmas gift guide has tried-and-tested gifts we’d be thrilled to receive on the big day. However, if you’re looking for something slightly more tongue-in-cheek, or aiming to win the office Christmas jumper competition while advertising your passion – then you’ll want to check out these mountain bike-themed jumpers.
We’ve found some of the best MTB Christmas jumpers on Amazon. These eye-catching Christmas jumpers are also guaranteed to arrive before Christmas Day or if you’re an Amazon Prime Member – some even next day.
Everyone loves a festive jumper, even the grumpiest of mountain bikers, there are some great designs to choose from and they are better than a novelty pizza cutter or bottle opener, right?
So even if you’re grabbing one for yourself, you’ll be making a statement for your love of Santa and mountain biking – whether that’s at the post-ride beers down or hanging out at the bike park cafe after the festive ride out.
They’re selling fast though as we approach Christmas Day, so best to move fast. I’ve added my favourites below just in case anyone I know is reading (note to Ed).
‘Santa’s Favourite Mountain Bike Rider’ jersey – £24.99
The ‘Santa’s Favourite Mountain Bike Rider’ jersey is available in five colour options – Black, Navy Blue, Heather Grey, Dark Heather Grey and Royal Blue. Sized from S-XXL. This design also comes on T-shirts, Tank tops, Hoodies and even a phone cover.
Check out ‘Santa’s Favourite Mountain Bike Rider’ Christmas jersey
‘Oh What Fun It Is To Ride’ jersey – with £23.99
My actual favourite design that I’d be quite happy to be mooching about in over the festive period. The ‘Oh What Fun It Is To Ride’ jumper features plenty of festive themes and a stylish mountain biker sending their favourite bike. Available in Black, Navy Blue, Heather Grey, Dark Heather Grey and Royal Blue. Sized from S-XXL.
Grab your ‘Oh What Fun It Is To Ride’ Christmas jersey
‘Today’s Forecast Mountain Biking’ jersey – £31.99
The ‘Today’s Forecast Mountain Biking’ jumper is perfect for the office Christmas Party – it even gets a mention in the design and it comes loaded with festive cheer. Featuring Reindeer, Gingerbread men and Snowmen, and of course a massive mountain bike wheel. Is it one of the best mountain bike wheels you can get? Who knows, it’s pretty cool anyway. It comes in either Black, Navy Blue or Dark Heather Grey. Sized from S-XXL.
‘Today’s Forecast Mountain Biking’ Christmas jumper at Amazon
‘Christmas Reindeer on an MTB’ jersey – £13.50
You won’t be missed on the trails in the ‘Christmas Reindeer on an MTB’ jersey. Its bright Red colour certainly pops and it features three reindeer (one has to be Rudolph, surely) surrounded by a bike chain and assorted tools with added festive motifs to complete the design. This comes in the Red colour only and sized from S-XXL.
Check out ‘Christmas Reindeer on an MTB‘ Christmas jersey
If none of these jumpers catch your eye, there are plenty of other Festive Christmas jumper designs at Amazon. If it’s still a massive NO for any Christmas jumper, be sure to have a look at the MBR Christmas gift guide – either way, Merry Christmas and happy trails.