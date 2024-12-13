Grab a festive MTB-themed Christmas jersey for the mountain biker in your life – approved by Santa Claus himself

Tell the world just how much you love mountain biking at this year's Christmas party, or family get-together, with some festive bike-related knitwear. Yes, honestly.

Christmas is here, and if you’re looking to spoil the mountain biker in your life, our Christmas gift guide has tried-and-tested gifts we’d be thrilled to receive on the big day. However, if you’re looking for something slightly more tongue-in-cheek, or aiming to win the office Christmas jumper competition while advertising your passion – then you’ll want to check out these mountain bike-themed jumpers.

We’ve found some of the best MTB Christmas jumpers on Amazon. These eye-catching Christmas jumpers are also guaranteed to arrive before Christmas Day or if you’re an Amazon Prime Member – some even next day.

Everyone loves a festive jumper, even the grumpiest of mountain bikers, there are some great designs to choose from and they are better than a novelty pizza cutter or bottle opener, right?

So even if you’re grabbing one for yourself, you’ll be making a statement for your love of Santa and mountain biking – whether that’s at the post-ride beers down or hanging out at the bike park cafe after the festive ride out.

They’re selling fast though as we approach Christmas Day, so best to move fast. I’ve added my favourites below just in case anyone I know is reading (note to Ed).

‘Santa’s Favourite Mountain Bike Rider’ jersey – £24.99