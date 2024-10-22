The Gorewear Lupra is a top-rated MTB jacket for fending off those winter downpours, and it’s currently at the lowest price I’ve seen it with a massive 37% off

With a regular price tag of £189.99, the Gorewear Lupra is usually a hefty investment, but now you can pick one up for just £119.99 in this MTB jacket deal.

With winter on the way, now is a good time to pick up a new MTB jacket and the Gorewear Lupra is a top choice – particularly when it’s reduced by 37% in this Amazon deal. All sizes are available and there are a choice of four colours – green, brown, black and purple.

In testing, Russ found that “with the exception of a torrential downpour or those perma-rain days, when only a full waterproof will do, the protection was enough. Combine that with the enhanced breathability of the back and it hits the balance of dry enough on the outside, and optimum temperature regulation on the inside.”

The Lupra is available in a full range of sizes in this deal at Amazon. Though while the most popular options (small to large) get the 37% discount, unusually it’s the larger sizes that get a slightly smaller price drop – XL and XXL are reduced by 36%, 3XL by 33%.

If you’re after more foul-weather riding equipment to see you through until next spring, then check out our guides to the best waterproof trousers for mountain biking and the best MTB mudguards.