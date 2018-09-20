Details of the new GoPro Hero 7 models with prices starting from £179.99

Prices from £179.99
GoPro have announced new Hero 7 models which look set to raise the bar for video stabilisation with HyperSmooth. Prices from £179.99.
GoPro Hero 7 Black
- HyperSmooth Stabilization – Gimbal-like stabilization without the gimbal
- Live Stream – Automatic sharing as you live it while saving your streamed videos to your SD card in high definition
- TimeWarp Video – Super-stabilized time lapse ‘magic carpet ride’ videos of your experiences, up to 30x speed
- SuperPhoto – Intelligent scene analyzation for professional-looking photos via automatically applied HDR, Local Tone
- Mapping and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction
- Portrait Mode – Native vertical-capture for easy sharing to Instagram Stories, Snapchat and more
- Enhanced Audio – Re-engineered audio captures increased dynamic range, new microphone membrane reduces unwanted vibrations during mounted situations
- Intuitive Touch Interface – 2-inch touch display with simplified user interface enables native vertical (portrait) use of camera
- Face, Smile + Scene Detection – HERO7 Black recognizes faces, expressions and scene-types to enhance automatic QuikStory edits on the GoPro app
- Short Clips – Restricts video recording to 15- or 30-second clips for faster transfer to phone, editing and sharing. Great for new users and kids.
- Photo Timer – Countdown timer for convenient selfies and group shots
- Stunning Image Quality – 4K60 video and 12MP photos
- Ultra Slo-Mo – 8x slow motion in 1080p240
- Rugged and Waterproof – Waterproof without a housing to 33ft (10m), goes everywhere your phone can’t
- Voice Control – Verbal commands let you go hands-free in 14 languages
- Auto Transfer to Phone – Your photos and videos move automatically from camera when connected to the GoPro app for on-the-go sharing
- GPS Performance Stickers – Track speed, distance and elevation, then highlight them by adding stickers to videos in the
- GoPro app
- Touch Zoom – Frame your photos and videos with just a touch
- £379.99
GoPro Hero 7 Silver
- HERO7 Silver shoots stunning 4K30 video and 10MP photos
- GPS-enabled so you can track your speed, distance and more. Add GPS stickers to your videos in the GoPro app to show off how fast, far and high you went.
- Waterproof to 10M
- 2-inch LCD touch screen with intuitive UI
- Built-in electronic video stabilization
- Shoot vertically
- Photo timer
- Touch Zoom
- Short Clips
- 2x Slow-mo video
- Share directly to Instagram story with GoPro app
- Voice control
- Auto-transfer to phone
- QuickStories enabled
- Auto-backup to the cloud
- £279.99
GoPro Hero 7 White
- HERO7 White shoots full HD video at 1440p60 and 10MP still photos
- Waterproof to 10M
- 2-inch LCD touch screen with intuitive UI
- Built-in electronic video stabilization
- Shoot vertically
- Photo timer
- Touch Zoom
- Short Clips
- 2x Slow-mo video
- Share directly to Instagram story with GoPro app
- Voice control
- Auto-transfer to phone
- QuickStories enabled
- Auto-backup to the cloud
- £179.99