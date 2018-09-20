Details of the new GoPro Hero 7 models with prices starting from £179.99

GoPro have announced new Hero 7 models which look set to raise the bar for video stabilisation with HyperSmooth. Prices from £179.99.

GoPro Hero 7 Black

  • HyperSmooth Stabilization – Gimbal-like stabilization without the gimbal
  • Live Stream – Automatic sharing as you live it while saving your streamed videos to your SD card in high definition
  • TimeWarp Video – Super-stabilized time lapse ‘magic carpet ride’ videos of your experiences, up to 30x speed
  • SuperPhoto – Intelligent scene analyzation for professional-looking photos via automatically applied HDR, Local Tone
  • Mapping and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction
  • Portrait Mode – Native vertical-capture for easy sharing to Instagram Stories, Snapchat and more
  • Enhanced Audio – Re-engineered audio captures increased dynamic range, new microphone membrane reduces unwanted vibrations during mounted situations
  • Intuitive Touch Interface – 2-inch touch display with simplified user interface enables native vertical (portrait) use of camera
  • Face, Smile + Scene Detection – HERO7 Black recognizes faces, expressions and scene-types to enhance automatic QuikStory edits on the GoPro app
  • Short Clips – Restricts video recording to 15- or 30-second clips for faster transfer to phone, editing and sharing. Great for new users and kids.
  • Photo Timer – Countdown timer for convenient selfies and group shots
  • Stunning Image Quality – 4K60 video and 12MP photos
  • Ultra Slo-Mo – 8x slow motion in 1080p240
  • Rugged and Waterproof – Waterproof without a housing to 33ft (10m), goes everywhere your phone can’t
  • Voice Control – Verbal commands let you go hands-free in 14 languages
  • Auto Transfer to Phone – Your photos and videos move automatically from camera when connected to the GoPro app for on-the-go sharing
  • GPS Performance Stickers – Track speed, distance and elevation, then highlight them by adding stickers to videos in the
  • GoPro app
  • Touch Zoom – Frame your photos and videos with just a touch
  • £379.99

GoPro Hero 7 Silver

  • HERO7 Silver shoots stunning 4K30 video and 10MP photos
  • GPS-enabled so you can track your speed, distance and more. Add GPS stickers to your videos in the GoPro app to show off how fast, far and high you went.
  • Waterproof to 10M
  • 2-inch LCD touch screen with intuitive UI
  • Built-in electronic video stabilization
  • Shoot vertically
  • Photo timer
  • Touch Zoom
  • Short Clips
  • 2x Slow-mo video
  • Share directly to Instagram story with GoPro app
  • Voice control
  • Auto-transfer to phone
  • QuickStories enabled
  • Auto-backup to the cloud
  • £279.99

GoPro Hero 7 White

  • HERO7 White shoots full HD video at 1440p60 and 10MP still photos
  • Waterproof to 10M
  • 2-inch LCD touch screen with intuitive UI
  • Built-in electronic video stabilization
  • Shoot vertically
  • Photo timer
  • Touch Zoom
  • Short Clips
  • 2x Slow-mo video
  • Share directly to Instagram story with GoPro app
  • Voice control
  • Auto-transfer to phone
  • QuickStories enabled
  • Auto-backup to the cloud
  • £179.99