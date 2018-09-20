Details of the new GoPro Hero 7 models with prices starting from £179.99

View this post on Instagram

So the new @gopro HERO7 has been announced! I’ve been fortunate enough to have been using this camera over the last few months and can honestly say HyperSmooth is insane! Here’s a short clip from my upcoming @onemore_brew project, all shot on the #HERO7 but with no gimbal used, the stabilisation for mountain biking is incredible! . . . #gopro #HERO7 #mtb #mountainbike #scotland #singletrack #torridon #orbea @goprouk #sunset #timelapse #astro #nightlapse #landscape #GoProHERO7 #visitscotland #downhill