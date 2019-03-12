Glower Rides are events to introduce female riders to new riding spots

Yes, guys are welcome to tag along

The Glower Rides Series is an effort to give women riders the confidence to try a new riding location and meet other riders local to that area.

Glower, the Surrey-based MTB clothing company, are organising and hosting a series of women’s riding events throughout the year in less female-populated riding spots.

Glower Rides Series dates

March 23rd – Rogate Downhill, Hampshire

April 27th – Surrey Hills (Peaslake)

July 6th – Black Mountains Cycle Centre

September 14th – Glentress Trail Centre

Head to the event page on Glower’s website.

What is the Glower Rides Series?

The 2019 Rides Series will consist of four one day events planned throughout the year. Taking place in a mix of downhill and Enduro type venues around the UK, the events are aimed predominately at beginner to intermediate level female riders. But this doesn’t exclude men; if you’re a female rider who normally rides with a male dominated riding crew then they’re welcome to sign up and come along too. Each venue will have a local female rider playing host, this means anyone who attends has a point of contact should they wish to return and have questions or fancy a riding buddy. Glower is keen to point out that this isn’t a coaching session though, the emphasis is more to make it a chilled out riding session with some new riding buddies.

Women-only enduros are making racing female friendly, but why has it taken so long?

The idea was hatched by Glower and Kona UK ambassador Liz Greaves after witnessing that some riding locations tended to have a lesser female presence than others. Possibly seen as more gnarly or male-dominated and therefore could put some women off. Keen to break down the barriers between the sexes and get more people on bikes in general, Liz took the idea to Glower who instantly supported it and so the Glower Rides days were born.

What can you expect?

The first one is to be held on Saturday March 23rd at Rogate DH on the Hampshire/Sussex border. Fresh from a revamp last year, Rogate DH is a welcoming place for all levels of rider and suitable for trail bikes. The new created “Bottle Rocket” Blue line is a great starting point for new riders to the park, and equally enjoyed by the pro’s when in town.

Saluting the success of female racers blazing a trail for women’s sport

Liz and the Glower team will be present at each event so there’s always the same friendly faces on hand to answer any questions. You’ll have the opportunity to ride in a group down the more popular lines and check out the venue from top to bottom, get some fun riding in, take a few photos and all meet for a chat at the local pub after. To register for an event costs just £5 but for that each attendee gets a goodie bag and entry into a prize draw on the day where you can win yourself some Glower swag.