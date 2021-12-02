Giant Trance Advanced Pro 29 joins the down tube storage gang

The new Trance 29, initially launching in carbon flavour but we'd be amazed if alloy doesn't follow, grows a bit more suspension travel and some more progressive geometry (reach and seat angle being the most significant tweaks).

The current (now previous) Giant Trance 29 was launched four years ago. We have things in our freezer younger than that but in the mountain bike world ‘four years old’ is synonymous with ‘bang out of date, mate’.

To keep up with the best full suspension mountain bikes, you need to keep on top of your product cycle. So here is the new MY2022 Giant Trance 29…

Giant Trance Advanced Pro 29 need to know

Updated Maestro layout ups travel 5mm to 120mm

New geometry: longer reach (472mm on L), seat angle steepens to 76.3°

Flip Chip on top rocker offers 0.7° angle, and 10mm BB height, adjustment

65.5° head angle (low setting)

45mm BB drop (low setting)

Chain stays have grown by 2mm (to allow 2.5in tyre clearance) to 439mm (low setting)

130mm fork

New cable ports for cleaner look and to counter cable rattle/noise

Re-engineered composite frameset

Spec-wise the stems have shrunk to 40mm (S, M) or 50mm (L, XL) lengths, bars are a generous 780mm wide, fork travel has gone up to 130mm, shock stroke is now 185/50mm length/stroke, dropper posts are decent drop (S: 120-150mm, M: 140-170mm, L/XL: 170-200mm) and the tyres are now 2.5in girth.

Typically Giant, there’s no gigantic leaps forward – or sideways – to be found on the new Trance 29. It hasn’t gone to Giant’s new FlexPoint Pro flex-stay design à la the new Giant Anthem.

By far the most significant change, in our opinion at least, is the introduction of down tube storage.

That’s right, Giant have joined the other big brands (Specialized and Trek) and now offer a cupboard in the frame. By turning a latch on the down tube the bottle mount plate comes away revealing the storage space. The bikes will ship with a water-resistant bag which will act as drybag-cum-tool-wrap. Regarding the water bottle, there’s enough space for a 650ml bottle inside the frame.

Trance Advanced Pro 29 0, £9,999

The Trance Advanced Pro 29 0 features a Fox Float X Factory rear shock and Fox 34 Factory fork with 130mm of travel. It also includes the new Contact SLR composite handlebar and stem, a superlight integrated system with adjustable stem length and positioning.

Trance Advanced Pro 29 1, £5,999

The Trance Advanced Pro 29 1 features a Fox Performance Elite Live Valve rear shock and Fox 34 Performance Elite Live Valve fork with 130mm of travel. It’s built up with a Giant TRX 2 Carbon 29 WheelSystem and Shimano Deore XT drivetrain components.

Trance Advanced Pro 29 2, £4,799

The Trance Advanced Pro 29 2 features a Fox Float DPS Performance rear shock and Fox 34 Float Rhythm fork with 130mm of travel. It’s built up with a Giant TRX 2 Carbon 29 WheelSystem.

Giant Trance Advanced Pro 29 geometry chart.