Get set for winter with Leatt’s HydraDri 5.0 Mountain Bike Pants – save 30% in this early Black Friday deal

With foul weather and falling temperatures coming into play, now is a good to time to invest in a decent pair of waterproof riding trousers. Fabric technology has massively improved in recent years and wearing the best waterproof MTB trousers no longer means you’ll overheat and suffer from boil-in-the-bag-syndrome – and Leatt’s HydraDri 5.0 Pants are a great example.

Save up to £57 on Leatt HydraDri 5.0 Mountain Bike Pants at Amazon. These durable and weatherproof trail trousers are ideal for seeing off the worst that winter can throw at you. The discount only applies to the Lava colourway and varies depending on the size chosen, but the most popular sizes have the biggest price cuts. View Deal at Amazon

While we’ve not reviewed them here on MBR, Guy Kesteven gave the pants 4 out of 5 stars in his review for our sister site BikePerfect, saying: “Leatt’s HydraDri 5.0 Mountain Bike Pants use a top quality fabric with an excellent multi-panel cut and very well placed pockets and vents. This not only keeps your lower half dry and comfortable even on the grimmest days, but they’ll also carry your key/phone/multitool/snack essentials.”

Guy also advised that the cut is pretty slimline and suggests sizing up “if you’re more recreationally than race-shaped, or need a longer leg.”

As well as the level of weatherproofing, he was also impressed with the overall durability of the Leatt pants, but that robustness means they’re relatively heavy compared to regular trail trousers, with his 32in waist test pair weighing in at 430g.

For more savings on genuinely useful mountain bike kit, see our Black Friday deals article, where we’re rounding up the best deals on MTB gear in the build-up to the online feeding frenzy at the end of this month.