Get connected: SRAM explores the possibilities of wireless connectivity for bikes

We've got smartphones that connect to watches, lights operated by apps... and connected technology in bikes could help you customise your ride in real time

Connected technology is something most people are familiar with in their day-to-day lives; our watches monitor our sleep, we can turn on our central heating using an app, and so much more. It’s the same with bikes, with increasing amounts of tech available with the goal of making it simpler, more intuitive, more accessible and more fun to get out and ride. SRAM explores what this means for riders, and what the future could hold.

This technology isn’t new, and we’re not unfamiliar with it as riders. Use a computer and mapping app like Strava? Monitor your heartrate or power output over a ride? You’re already there.

And wireless connectivity is already in our bikes. Wireless shifting using AXS, for example, or how about devices like TyreWiz and ShockWiz which provide real-time data on pressure and performance over terrain. These help you customise your bike set-up to suit your individual riding preferences.

The next step is real-time responsiveness. Suspension that takes data like pressure and terrain and performance and adapts automatically to provide the best performance – like RockShox Flight Attendant.

But as the various voices in the video above would say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s possible. Wireless tech and programmable button/lever operated controls can make riding more accessible… or can just be used to open your garage door automatically when you get back from a ride.

SRAM discusses this and more in ‘Riding into the Digital Age’, the third video in its Open Workings series. If you want to catch up on the others, then check out ‘The Science of Stopping‘ and ‘Brake tuning and set up‘, both of which are all about mountain bike disc brakes – handy!