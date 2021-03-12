An update to the 2FO range, designed specifically for the needs of downhill riders and racers.

Specialized has added new DH variants to its 2FO shoe range.

For those riders who race downhill or desire a shoe to conquer the most technical descending terrain, at speed, these new 2FOs have a lot going for them.

The overall design is a low-profile delivers a low-profile skate sneaker look. Specialized have opted to combine advanced fabrics and grip materials, with a proven lace securing system – which is favoured by downhill racers, for its reliability, especially in muddy conditions.

Providing these new 2FOs with a durable structure is Specialized’s synthetic leather upper, with XPEL mesh panels delivery adequate breathability on those sweltering ride days. For 2FO riders who frequently race in muddy conditions or rainy weather, the XPEL mesh also serves a purpose in quickening the drying time of these new Specialized shoes.

Outsole construction and tread are the most crucial elements of any good downhill racing shoe. To deliver the best possible pedal interface, the clipless 2FO DH has a larger cleat box, allowing for generous adjustability.

SlipNot 3.0 underneath the new 2FO

Both the clipless and flat pedal 2FO DH shoes have Specialized’s third-generation SlipNot rubber sole. This compound gives great walking traction and comfort on loose terrain and slippery bike park refreshment venue floors.

The SlipNot rubber also fulfils its primary function of allowing pedal traction pins to securely embed into the 2FO DH sole, keeping riders in contact with the pedals, even when rushing brutal rock gardens or launching road gaps.

Beyond its grippy sole finish, shoe designers at Specialized have also taken cognisance of the speeds that and terrain forces that downhill riders have to deal with, transferred through the pedals. Additional structural support has been engineered into the new 2FO DH upper, whilst terrain contact safety is improved with an enlarged toe box.

Specialized is retailing both the 2FO DH clipless and flats for the same price, of £145. The clipless shoe has a black and red colourway, whilst riders on flat pedals have option on a black and grey 2FO DH.