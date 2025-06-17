Garmin launches first-ever MTB-specific computer, with “timing gates, jump count, and hang time”… but do we really need this?

The new Edge MTB is the first of its kind for Garmin, but what makes it MTB-specific?

Garmin has launched its first-ever mountain bike-specific Edge computer, called the Edge MTB. The brand has long been a staple in the list of best GPS units for mountain biking, with options like the Edge 840 or 530 offering a compact design, albeit not MTB-specific.

But will the Edge MTB offer anything different compared to the best GPS computers already on the market? And why go for something like this over a watch? Let’s take a look at the details.

“Built to shred”

So says the tagline of the new Edge MTB from Garmin. And as someone who has owned multiple Garmin computers and watches and is fully tied into the ecosystem, I’m interested to see if there will be much appetite for a MTB-specific computer.

Garmin Edge MTB £339.99

This is Garmin’s first dedicated mountain bike computer, boasting a rugged case and high-frequency recording for accurate tracking of speed and line choice. It also comes preloaded with Trailforks mapping, making it easy to find the best tracks. View Deal at Garmin

So, what makes it ‘MTB-specific’? Firstly, if you’re into your Garmins you’ll realise it looks a little different to the polished road cycling versions. It comes with overmolded buttons and a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass lens.

Garmin has even included a top tube and MTB mount for more bike-specific mounting options. No need to keep your computer protruding out from the stem if you don’t want to splash more cash on a mount.

MTB profiles and dynamics

The new Edge also comes with two new riding profiles: Enduro and Downhill. This is essentially where you can set up data screens for different types of riding.

There are also MTB dynamics like jump count, hang time, jump distance, and Grit and Flow. These have been available on other computers and watches, so it’s not something that’s specific to this model.

What is pretty cool though is the ‘timing gates’ tech. This is where you can set timing gates along a track so you can split your run times and feel like you’re Danny Hart with Rob Warner shouting emphatically about your run.

Other features

Other key features for the Edge MTB include multi-band GPS with 5Hz GPS recording. In layman’s terms, this is pretty up-to-scratch GPS tech, which Garmin says records location data “five times more frequently than other cycling computers.”

If you’re like me and you’ve used bike computers before, some do seem to struggle when you’re not riding in open spaces without all the trees blocking the signal. So hopefully this solves some of those issues, and stops your mum from messaging you on Livetrack asking if you’ve crashed, you’re walking or you’re just super slow.

As Garmin includes with its other computers, the Edge MTB gets built-in maps and you don’t need to buy other locations etc. either. As part of the mapping tools, it includes something called Forksight mode, which acts a bit like Trailforks on the move – it shows you names of tracks up ahead, difficulty, elevation profiles and more.

Do we need a MTB-specific computer?

The jury is out on this, but if you’ve got a spare £339.99 floating around in your back pocket or you’re someone who tends to crash a lot and is worried about damaging your current computer, then it could be worth trying out.

But we do have to wonder if Garmin has read the room correctly here. Do we need a discipline-specific computer? What’s wrong with your phone and the Trailforks app if you’re just having fun and scouting out new trails? Are people really going to pay £339 for a little device that will inevitably just tell them their grandad gets more airtime hopping off the kerb on his mobility scooter?

Garmin has gone to the effort of getting some quotes from riders though, including Troy Brosnan, who said it’s a “game changer.” Nino Schurter on the other hand was excited about the prospect of it using a USB-C cable to charge, exclaiming, “that’s one less cable I have to bring along with me!”

The new Garmin Edge MTB is available from the Garmin website and retailers now.

garmin.com