Hit the trails in style with the Garmin Epix Pro 2 smartwatch – it’s currently at its cheapest price this year with 31% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal

Save a massive £230 on the brilliant Garmin Epix Pro 2 smartwatch. It's rugged, has the brightest display of any Garmin, and will capture all the ride data and health metrics you could ever need.

The best GPS bike computers are an excellent choice for tracking ride stats, cycle training and navigation. However, crashes will always happen on the trails, and handlebar-mounted GPS devices are extremely vulnerable should you hit the dirt.

So a smartwatch is a better fit for recording your mountain bike rides, since they’re sturdy, waterproof and can withstand crashes better than any cycle computer. One of the best smartwatches around – the Garmin Epix Pro 2 – has a massive discount in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. It makes one of Garmin’s most costly watches a bargain buy. You also get the benefit of always wearing it 24/7, tracking training and day-to-day health metrics is easy, and you can use it for other sports too.