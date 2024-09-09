Forestal teases long-awaited range extender for its e-bikes, and claims 20% more range from new firmware

It's been two years since Forestal promised a range extender, and the Andorran brand finally claims this new power-pack is in 'the final phase of development'.

Forestal, the Andorra-based e-bike brand known for the sleek Siryon and Cyon models with their Bafang motors and integrated colour touchscreens, is getting close to launching its long-awaited and much needed range extender, according to a press release. The new unit is ‘in the final phase of development’, and boasts a 250Wh capacity which should add as much as 69% to the range of the internal battery. The prototype weighs 1.32kg and is now ready for final production testing before being offered to customers. As yet, there are no details on pricing.

In addition to this welcome news, Forestal is claiming some significant range improvements through its latest firmware updates, announced recently. Although Forestal is not explicit about whether these gains are through efficiency improvements, or simply through revised mode settings, where the power has been dialled back. Forestal also reveals that more updates are on the way, available ‘over the air, rather than having to be installed via a dealer.

When we tested the Forestal Cyon we were impressed by the power from the Bafang motor, but clearly this was putting too much drain on the 360Wh internal battery, as the range was significantly lower than rival lightweight systems from TQ, Specialized, and Fazua. Even eco mode felt stronger than the competition, but with no way to dial back the power and tune the modes, riding a Forestal was always a lesson in battery management. It looks like Forestal has finally addressed these major issues, but will this be enough to restore faith in the brand and allow it to compete with the best lightweight e-bikes on the market, particularly since the whole game has moved on with the likes of the Cannondale Moterra SL, Orbea Rise, and Amflow with DJI motor? Only time will tell, but it’s a going to be a challenging task.