Forbidden Bicycle Company presents the ‘Field Day’ video edit

Sean White

What the UK lacks in vert it makes up for in craft and creativity. UK riders don’t get easy access to the type of vert that’s on tap in a place like BC, but that doesn’t stop any of them from harvesting a disproportional amount of fun, skill, and style out of a relatively flat landscape.

We have a stacked roster of riders in the UK that are well equipped to use the landscape to their full advantage. Join Forbidden UK’s crew of riders – who hail from as far south as Brighton and as far north as Manchester – and freeride legend, Vinny Armstrong, on a Saturday deep in the Forest of Dean, where the stage was set for an all time ride.

Forbidden Field Day

The whole crew rarely get together, but when they do the vibes go up and the gang gets down.

Strap in and feast your eyes on two and a half minutes of shapes, corners, flow, and good old fashioned trail rippin, in ‘Field Day’.