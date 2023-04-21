Feedback Sports new Pro Mechanic workstand and tools

Take your home workshop up a level (or several) with some of the shiny new tools from Feedback Sports, and a new Pro Mechanic workstand that's compact enough to travel with you to the trails

Keeping your bike in tip top shape at home (and on the road) might just have become a lot easier as Feedback Sports has just released not just a whole bundle of tools, but also a premium repair stand that’s got all the features you need plus is lightweight and portable. Tools include a portable torque ratchet set with various bits, a chain tool and a brake disc rotor truing fork.

Need to know:

New aluminium Pro Mechanic work stand that’s portable for travel

Reflext Fixed Torque Ratchet system in portable case with selection of bits

Plastic-free Thru-Axle Chain Keeper

New Chain Tool 3.0 compatible with Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo chains

Compact Rotor Truing fork with solid core and ergnomoc grip

Feedback Sports Pro Mechanic workstand

The star of the show is the new workstand; the Pro Mechanic, with an MSRP of $395. This is an evolution of the Pro Elite workstand and takes the design elements of that stand that riders and mechanics appreciated, then addressed elements that needed improving and added functionality.

One of the big selling points is its light weight and portability. Constructed from sturdy yet light, corrosion-resistant anodised 6061 T6 aluminium, it has telescopic legs which are compact when stowed, and allow the stand to sit level on uneven ground when extended. When folded up, it comes in at 13cm x 20cm x 115cm or 5″ x 8″ x 45″, which is impresively compact, it weighs in at 5.4kg / 12lbs, and there’s a travel bag available separately that’s water resistant and padded.

Once it’s up and running, there are features like a new front spinner knob which is handy for fast closure, a speed ratcheting seatpost clamp for getting the fit just right, and a larger rear tri knob which provides better ergonomics and leverage for tightening the clamp body. The rubber clamp jaws are replaceble without tools for easier servicing.

The mast tube collar design has been updated for sturdier and more stable support, and Feedback Sports claims that the new internal clutch design provides 110% increased holding power with 360 degree rotation compared to the Pro Elite stand.

The new Pro Mechanic workstand is suitable for a working load of 10 – 35lbs, maximum load 75lbs, and comes with a three year warranty.

And finally, one thing we’re happy to see (and would like to see more of) is a plastic and virgin paper or pulp free packaging system. There are no zip ties, foam or cellophane tape used here, just recycled and recyclable cardboard, with the stand itself coming fully assembled.

Tools galore!

Once you’ve got your workstand sorted, which makes bike fettling so much easier, Feedback Sports also has some very handy tools to add to the repair mix.

These include the Reflex Fixed Torque Ratchet (MSRP $70 USD / $85 EUR / $96 CAD), which consists of a compact, modular ratchet handle, two extension sockets (25mm and 5Nm click-torque) and ten of the most commonly used bits. It all comes in a padded case that’s small enough to fit in a pocket, or your portable tool kit.

Then there’s the Thru-Axle Chain Keeper (MSRP $10 USD / $12 EUR / $14 CAD). When you take your wheels out for washing or travelling, dropping the chain is just a massive annoyance; and this is, Feedback Sports claim, the solution. It’s a small, plastic-free device that sits on 12mm thru-axles and helps keep the chain tension, without requiring tools.

If you’ve spent a bundle on your chain, you need an accurate, robust and good quality chain tool to go with it. Feedback Sports claims that its new Chain Tool 3.0 (MSRP $40 USD / $12 EUR / $14 CAD) is just the ticket, with shop-grade quality construction. It’s compatible with 1-12 Shimano and SRAM, and 13-speed Campagnolo. It has a 260 degree backside plat support structure, which is designed to ensure chain pins are pressed correctly, accurately, and every time. There’s also a storage cavity in the handle which is ideal for popping a spare pin or master link.

And last but by no means least is the Rotor Truing Fork 2.0 (MSRP $15 USD / $18 EUR / $21 CAD), so you can straighten out dinged brake disc rotors and stop any irritating or damaging pad and rotor rub. It combines a steel core with an ergnomic overmolded grip, and has two different truing depths for sorting out both shallow and deep deformations.

All the tools are available either right now, from Feedback Sports retailers and partners, or are coming from mid-May onwards.