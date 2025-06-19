Fazua’s latest Ride 60 motor firmware update is free and includes KickOverrun boost for technical climbs, but there’s still no sign of a range extender

Owners of Fazua-powered bikes now have access to a free firmware update that gives an overrun boost for technical climbs and corner accelerations.

E-bike drive system manufacturer, Fazua, has released its Firmware Bundle 12 for Ride 60 users. The new update includes Fazua’s new KickOverrun technology, which automatically gives riders a boost in power when they need it. It’s designed for use on technical ascents, where you have to stop pedalling to avoid a pedal strike, but still need the motor to provide drive.

Owners with Fazua bikes will be able to download and install the new firmware for free at home, or by visiting their local Fazua dealer. Some of the bikes we’ve tested recently with the Fazua Ride 60 motor include YT’s Decoy SN 29, the burlier Decoy SN MX, and Santa Cruz’s Heckler SL.

The update comes almost a year after Fazua announced it was ‘listening’ to its e-bike motors to improve reliability and diagnose faults using AI technology, which is said to analyse the sound patterns from the structure of the entire motor system, and identify problems in real time. So while the new firmware is a welcome update, it doesn’t do much to improve customer confidence in a drive unit that has been plagued by reliability problems. And a year after showing a sample of its long-awaited range extender, there’s still no sign of a production unit for sale.

KickOverrun

Described as “natural, powerful assistance exactly when you need it most,” the new KickOverrun technology offers essentially the same function as Bosch’s Extended Boost. In other words, when you stop pedalling, the motor continues to provide forward drive. EU rules cap this at a maximum of 2m distance, but that’s just enough to get up steps and ledges on climbs without clipping pedals. Fazua doesn’t say whether this KickOverrun is different in each of the three power modes, or whether it’s tunable in the app.

What else is new?

So what else is included in the new firmware update? Riders can expect an increase in the bike’s standby time up to 10 minutes. So if you see a really cute dog on the trail and want to stop to say hello you’ve got a 10 minute window before your bike turns off automatically. There’s also automatic sensor calibration, which doesn’t have a detailed explanation, but we assume means that the various sensors in the motor will stay more accurate and consistent from ride to ride.

And finally, some bug fixes and behind the scenes development stuff that goes into making the Ride 60 offer claimed smoother and more reliable performance. Paul van Splunteren, Co-CEO of Porche eBike Performance GmbH, which owns Fazua, said:

“These upgrades underscore our dedication to rider-focused innovation. We’re not just improving firmware—we’re elevating the entire ride experience.”

To install the new firmware update, make sure you have the Fazua Toolbox desktop software (or download it from Fazua’s website), connect your e-bike to your PC via a USB-C cable, and follow the instructions on the Toolbox software.

fazua.com/en/