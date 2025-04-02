Faster, Further, Higher – The ABUS YouDrop FF is a convertible full-face helmet for courageous kids

Kids have no fear on their bikes, which is inspiring, but can be frightening as a parent. Investing in a quality full-face helmet is one way of ensuring they stay protected.

Lightweight, user-friendly and versatile, the ABUS YouDrop FF is a convertible full-face helmet designed for kids and young teens who are serious about their mountain biking.

The YouDrop FF has a trail-riding focus, with a removable chin guard, allowing a speedy transition from full-face protection to an open-face helmet. You can tailor the level of protection needed for the ride, whether that’s a pump track session, an afternoon at the trail centre or a family ride on a bike path – the YouDrop FF covers all these bases.

Its well-ventilated design and class-leading low weight increase comfort and usability, even with the chin guard fitted. Without the added weight, heat and bulk of a downhill-specific full-face helmet, the YouDrop FF can be worn with the chin guard in place for the full ride.

YouDrop FF – Need to know

Trail-focused, full-face convertible helmet – versatile protection

Removable chin guard – quick, easy, no tools needed

Lightest in its class – only 430g with chin guard fitted

In-mould construction – durable and lightweight

Well-ventilated – comfortable, even on hot summer days

Zoom Ace MTB fit system – adjustable cradle, ponytail compatible

Breakaway peak – detaches on impact, boosting safety

Removable padding – hand-washable for increased hygiene

Wide fit range – one size covers 48-55cm heads

Premium-looking matt finish – 4 colour options

Price – £100

Design and specifications

ABUS has taken its youth-size YouDrop open-face trail helmet as the starting point for the YouDrop FF. Most full-face or convertible helmets for kids can be overbuilt for day-to-day and trail riding, so ABUS has made low weight and ease of use top priorities, along with decent through-flow ventilation and adjustability.

Using in-mould construction for a permanent bond between the outer shell and the shock-absorbing EPS helmet material, the weight is kept to a minimum, with the YouDrop FF hitting the scales at only 430g with the chin guard in place. The standard ABUS YouDrop open-face helmet weighs 310g, so the extra chin and face protection of the FF model adds only 120g.

Large ventilation ports aid cooling, with 9 air inlets and 5 air outlets connected by flow channels. A mesh panel covers each air inlet in the ear area, to protect from bugs and debris.

Fitting and removing the chin guard is a tool-free and quick procedure: press a chunky, easy-to-locate recessed button on each side of the helmet to release the chin guard and you’ve switched to open-face mode. To reverse the process, locate the three tabs on the upper ends of the chin guard into the helmet’s shell and click it into place – very easy! The YouDrop FF’s chin guard is well placed for protection but doesn’t compromise the rider’s breathing or visibility.

A peak is fitted to the YouDrop FF to shield the rider from sun, rain and overhanging branches. It’s attached with Velcro fixings, and is designed to breakaway on impact to help protect the rider’s neck.

Sizing and fit

Kids can outgrow a helmet very quickly, so ABUS has ensured the YouDrop FF fits a wide size range, covering head circumferences of 48-55cm.

To hold the helmet securely – with or without the chin guard in place – ABUS has utilised its proven Zoom Ace MTB fit system. This height-adjustable cradle uses a ratchet dial, so fine-tuning the fit is easy and precise, especially when compared to the bulky sizing pads you get in a DH-certified full face helmet. The chin strap is fastened with a standard (but familiar) buckle, rather than a fiddly double D-ring type.

The YouDrop FF plays well with most hair styles too. A ponytail can be worn with this helmet as there’s space between the adjustment cradle and the scooped out lower edge of the rear shell. ABUS also says that this helmet can be worn with glasses.

Limitations

ABUS has designed the YouDrop FF to have a trail-riding focus, so it’s not DH-certified and not suitable for downhill or gravity-focused riding.

It does comply with CE Standards for a standard mountain bike helmet and carries a two year standard warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Versatile protection

By keeping the YouDrop FF light, well-ventilated and comfortable, ABUS believes that it will be worn more frequently with the chin guard in place – boosting protection and giving extra peace of mind, without any noticeable compromises.

