Fabio Wibmer takes the new Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoes for a ride with style

The Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio, developed with trials and downhill rider Fabio Wibmer, is a flat pedal shoe designed to work on and off the bike

Looking for a comfy casual shoe that works well for riding? Or a riding shoe that’s flexible enough for wearing day-to-day? The new Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio is designed to be just that; a flat pedal shoe with street styling and a flexible sole.

The Street Stamp Fabio is the latest addition to the Crankbrother’s mountain bike shoe lineup, and has been developed in collaboration with street trials rider Fabio Wibmer, who put the new shoes through their paces to create ‘Street Life’, a ride edit that showcases both his skills and the shoe’s performance.

“I am so stoked for everyone to finally see my new signature shoes with Crankbrothers! With this shoe, I got to design the whole collection and the shoe itself, working closely with the Crankbrothers design team to create my perfect shoe for street trials riding, the Stamp Street Fabio, that also crosses over and can be used in daily life. A few weeks ago, we headed to Nice to film a video focused on my new shoes, titled Street Life; I hope you guys check it out!” comments Wibmer.

Much like the more ride-specific Stamp shoes, the Stamp Street Fabio feature Crankbrother’s Match technology which is designed to grip the pedal surface – particularly the corresponding Crankbrothers Stamp pedals.

The shoes are based around a bootie-type upper construction to cradle and support the foot for comfort and security, plus a sole with mid-sole flex to allow the foot to wrap around and grip the pedal if, for example, you feel the need for some bunny hops.

There are four colourways: black and gold, sage and grey, and white and gold, all of which have a gum sole, and purple and pink which has a black sole.

The Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio have an RRP of £124.99 / €134.99.