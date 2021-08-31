EWS won’t be going to Oz or New Zealand in 2022 due to Covid

The EWS will have to find replacement events for 2022, as Australia and New Zealand remains no-go areas, due to pandemic policy.

The Enduro World Series (EWS) won’t feature any antipodean events next year. The first three rounds of next season’s EWS have been cancelled.

Chris Ball, managing director for the EWS, confirmed the schedule change. “We’re obviously disappointed not to be visiting New Zealand and Tasmania in 2022, but it’s the right decision in light of the current situation.”

Riders anticipating a return to Tasmania, one of the best enduro mountain bike events in recent memory, will undoubtedly be disappointed.

Ian Harwood, race director for the Tasmanian event, remains hopeful. “The EMS enduro team is looking forward to welcoming the whole EWS family back to Tasmania in 2023.”

Kiwis are keen to have EWS back – in future

Local trail builders and riding clubs in New Zealand, are disappointed too, as many new enduro grade descents have been constructed in anticipation of the EWS events.

Nelson Mountain Bike Club Chair Melanie Schroder says that the club is devastated that the event cannot be held in 2022.

“Nelson was bursting with excitement at the prospect of the EWS being held here. New trails have been built, we will have new infrastructure in place for all mountain bikers and the course was going to showcase the best we have to offer which is unique to anywhere else in the world.”

It is expected that the EWS will announce the 2023 schedule, detailing the venue status of Australian and New Zealand events, in January next year.

Founder and EWS director, Chris Ball, remains broadly optimistic. “I personally thank the hard work and support of our Nelson and Tasmanian organisers and we look forward to bringing the EWS back to those venues as soon as possible.”