Evil gets electric with the Epocalypse eMTB

Evil get in on the e-bike act with the Epocalypse, a long-travel 29er inspired by the Wreckoning, with Shimano EP8 motor

Evil finally adds the pulse of electricity to its bikes with the new Evil Epocalypse. The brand’s first electric mountain bike is an all-mountain enduro beast of a bike, with long travel and 29in wheels, all powered by the same Shimano EP8 motor that powers some of the best electric mountain bikes out there.

Evil Epocalypse need to know:

29in wheels with 166mm rear travel and 170mm front travel

Evolved from the Evil Wreckoning

Powered by a Shimano EP8 motor with 630Wh battery and 85Nm of pedal assist

Custom-tuned motor with two modes

Two years in the making, Evil claims the combination of powerful motor plus its own DELTA System suspension platform, designed by Dave Weagle, means there isn’t a slope the Epocalypse can’t climb.

Evil Epocalypse spec and geometry

Based around a carbon frame, the Epocalypse features internal cable routing, SRAM UDH derailleur hanger and a claimed focus on opting for parts that are easily sourced and replaceable so you don’t get caught short if something goes wrong.

Stiffness and strength are pretty darn important when you’re talking about a chunky e-bike, and one that’s going to be ridden hard and fast. SuperBoost+ at the rear – a 157mm dropout spacing – plus stiff spoke patterns and wider swingarms are all designed to help maintain a responsive ride. Clearance at the back is wide enough to accommodate a 29 x 2.6in tyre too, so there’s plenty of grip to go with the power.

The Shimano EP8 motor and battery are located in the downtube, protected behind a custom skid plate and shuttle shield. The fully integrated battery is therefore completely protected while in use, and slides out through a small, discreet slot in the downtube for quick battery changes.

Short chainstays – 442mm, the shortest of any 29in e-bike on the market, Evil claims – are designed to ensure the Epocalypse has a similar ride feel to the rest of the Evil stable. Good news for those who know and love that Evil feel. There’s also the ubiquitous geometry flip chip, though in typical Evil style, the options are Low and X-Low.

And the whole bike is based around the Evil Wreckoning, the popular enduro-ready bike that has fans all over. Could we be looking at a bike that’s going to make an appearance at an eMTB enduro at some point?

Epocalypse custom-tuned Shimano EP8 motor

The aforementioned Shimano EP8 motor has been tuned to Evil specifications, and offers two power profiles. Profile 1 is about maximum power and maximum watts, for fast ascents. Profile 2 is for those that prefer distance over speed, and opts for a less intense power output in favour of greater range.

The motor can be tweaked to your individual preferences and style by downloading and using the Shimano E-Tube Project mobile app, which allows users to adjust support modes and torque settings.

Evil Epocalypse XT build and price

At the moment, it looks like there’s just one build option – the Epocalypse XT, which comes in a colour called Wasabi Shadow – and a frameset.

Price: TBC

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Frame: Epocalypse 166mm of travel, UD carbon, Full internal cable routing, SB+ 157mm rear spacing

Fork: Rockshox ZEB Ultimate, 29

Drive unit and battery: Shimano DU-EP800 with Shimano BT-E8036, 630Wh

Drivetrain: Shimano XT with Shimano XT 4-piston brakes and 203mm centerlock rotors

Wheelset: Industry Nine Enduro S Hydra with Maxxis Minion DHF EXO TR, 29×2.5 WT front and rear

Evil Epocalypse frameset