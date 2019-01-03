Everysight Raptor glasses bring heads-up display tech to cycling

Make every ride feel like Top Gun

2019 is shaping to be a year where electronics gets further integrated into cycling. Check out the heads-up display on offer from Everysight Raptor.

>>> How to ride with a GPS

Everysight Raptor need to know

Replaceable dark tint visor (light tint visor also available)

8 hr battery life

98 grams

Foldable arms for storage

Grillamid TR-90 frame material

ANT+ and Bluetooth, Wifi

Speed, cadence, power, HRM, phone notifications

Everysight app

Can take pics and videos

IP55 water resistance

mp3 player

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Barometer

Proximity sensor to identify when Raptor is worn

Embedded internal adjustable volume speaker

Two MEMS microphones75 degrees’ field of vision

SRP £649

You may have seen heads-up display in movies. You may even have experienced heads-up display in certain cars, where the speed and other key stats are beamed up on to the windscreen for you to see. The idea being that you don’t have to take your eyes off the road/sky to keep an eye on things.

Basically the Everysight glasses are heads-up display units for cycling. As well as displaying your current speed the Everysight Raptor also can display distance covered, cadence, heart rate, moving time, power output and even phone texts and email headers. It will also act as Bluetooth headset for your phone.

You can even take 13 megapixel photos and shoot 1080p video with the glasses’ built-in brow camera.

Not only can it display your vital stats and help you keep on top of your Instabangers, the Everysight Raptor has three different operating modes.

There’s ‘Just Ride’, which is the basic logging mode. There’s also a ‘Workout’ mode which you can input exercise plans/parameters.

Finally, of most interest to mountain bikers perhaps, is the ‘Navigate’ mode. You can upload GPS routes into the Everysight (.tcx or .gpx formats accepted) and follow the on-screen prompts and breadcrumb trail.

The Everysight Raptor is controlled via a touchpad in the frames, with swipe and tap gestures, which claims to work even if you’re wearing gloves. Voice control is also available for key actions like recording a video, taking a picture, and adjusting volume or brightness.