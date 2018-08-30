Steve Peat Bikes & Beers talking tour this Oct-Nov

NB: May contain some strong language

Like Steve Peat? Like bikes? Like beers? Then this is very probably the tour for you! Grab a ticket and learn all about a mountain bike legend.

Steve Peat Bikes & Beers dates

Tues 16 Oct MALVERN Malvern Theatres 01684 892277

Wed 17 Oct BATH Komedia 01225 489070

Mon 22 Oct STAFFORD Gatehouse Theatre 01785 619080

Tues 23 Oct NOTTINGHAM Playhouse 0115 941 9419

Wed 24 Oct LINCOLN New Theatre Royal Lincoln 01522 519999

Mon 29 Oct CHELMSFORD Civic Theatre 01245 606505

Tues 30 Oct HORSHAM Capitol Theatre 01403 750220

Wed 31 Oct HIGH WYCOMBE Old Town Hall 01494 512000

Thurs 1 Nov SHEFFIELD Octagon Centre

Mon 5 Nov LEEDS City Varieties Music Hall 0113 243 0808

Tues 6 Nov BUXTON Buxton Opera House 01298 72190

Wed 7 Nov CAERNARFON Galeri Theatre 01286 685250

Thurs 8 Nov NEWTOWN Theatr Hafren 01686 614555

Mon 12 Nov LANCASTER Town Hall 01524 582803

Tues 13 Nov INVERNESS Eden Court 01463 234234

Wed 14 Nov STIRLING Albert Halls 01786 473544

Tues 20 Nov CHRISTCHURCH Regent Centre 01202 499199

Wed 21 Nov FALMOUTH Princess Pavilion 01326 211222

Thurs 22 Nov EXETER Corn Exchange 01392 665938

Fri 23 Nov CHELTENHAM Town Hall 08445 762210

Speakers From The Edge: “Mountain biking superstar Steve Peat tells the story of his illustrious racing career; the bikes, the world cups, the parties and the pursuit of the seemingly elusive World Championship title which some thought might never come!

“In Bikes & Beers, Steve takes audiences along the journey that saw him rise from plumbing to podiums and become one of the most successful men’s downhill racers of all time, showing just how the man who wouldn’t back down earned his place as a legend in the sport of mountain biking!”