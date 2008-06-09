Sign up for army manoeuvres

The Army Enduro: Are you Tough Enough? takes place at Porridgepot Hill in Surrey at the end of June on ground previously reserved for military training.

“There will be one or two real bombholes — not too fresh though, and don’t worry, there’ll be no ‘surprises’ to catch out the unwary or sabotage the leaders,” explained Dave Tortoishell from the Army Cycling Union, which is organising the event.

This is the first event of its kind from the ACU, in conjunction with Gorrick MBC. There are three categories available: Fun, Two Hour and Four Hour over an 8-10 mile course.

Merida UK is also due to hold a demo day for its new range of carbon bikes.

