Frustration at British Cycling over European Championship Cross Country

Kerry MacPhee takes to Twitter to express frustration over single rider selection

Stirling based professional mountain biker Kerry MacPhee has expressed her confusion and frustration at British Cycling deciding to field just a single entrant for both the mens and women’s European XC championships at Cathkin Braes Mountain Bike Trails near Glasgow.

It comes on the back of Annie Last, Great Britain’s only female entrant failing to finish Tuesday’s race. Won by current world champion, Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff, Last pulled out on lap 4.

“Gutted to see Annie Last DNF’d at the Euro champs today in Glasgow. I would have LOVED to race, esp on a course I know so well & won the test event on. Such a shame British Cycling chose to take only 1 female & 1 male to a home games. Tried to appeal the decision to no avail.”

Supporters were quick to sympathise and express their own dissatisfaction with British Cycling’s seeming disregard for cross country.

In the men’s race Britain’s Grant Ferguson finished in 20th place behind eventual winner Lars Forster. Forster’s win also ensured a Swiss clean sweep at these championships.