Our Fort William World Cup predictions and how you can watch it

It's this Sunday folks

Sunday sees our homeland’s World Cup racing as the biggest and best bikers head to Fort William. Here’s how to watch and who we expect to win.

Fort William UCI Downhill World Cup need to know

Sunday June 3rd

Watch the live stream here

Women’s race 12:30pm

Men’s race 2pm

Last year’s women’s podium: 1) Tracy Hannah, 2) Myriam Nicole, 3) Emilie Siegenthaler

Last year’s men’s podium: 1) Greg Minnaar, 2) Jack Moir, 3) Aaron Gwin

If you fancy the trip up to the Scottish Highlands to watch the event in person then tickets are still available from fortwilliamworldcup.co.uk

mbr’s bold/unwise predictions

Women’s podium: 1) Rachel Atherton, 2) Tahnée Seagrave, 3) Emilie Siegenthaler

Men’s podium: 1) Danny Hart, 2) Aaron Gwin, 3) Greg Williamson

Official Press Release

With just days to go before more than 22,000 sports fans flock to Fort William for the Mountain Bike World Cup, finishing touches are being made to Britain’s most famous downhill course. More than 250 elite riders will battle it out for the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup title on Saturday and Sunday, June 2-3.

The action-packed weekend, voted the best mountain bike event in the world, gives fans the chance to catch a glimpse of their favourite riders as they battle it out including sporting superstars Danny Hart and Greg Minnaar and mountain bike royalty, Gee and Rachel Atherton.

Since 2002, the multi award-winning event has taken home 33 international and national accolades and contributed £37million to the Scottish economy.

The very best of the sport will be on show with sports demonstrations, tech displays and entertainment, all set in the picturesque surroundings of the Scottish Highlands. Visitors will get the chance to get up close and personal with their favourite riders in their ‘pits’ located throughout the world cup village.

Mike Jardine from event organisers, Rare Management, said: “Tickets are selling fast for this year’s event; the fans love the whole experience and can’t wait to see who is going to take the win this year. And the riders love it because there is no better crowd, location or atmosphere.”