E*Thirteen launch new semi-slick tyre for added speed

Traction and speed? E*Thirteen says you can have both with this new tyre

Not content with producing some of the grippiest tyres on the planet, E*Thirteen has gone and released a new semi-slick tyre. Catchily called the Semi-Slick, it should help put to rest one of the main issues many riders have with the existing TRS and LG1 tyres; namely a lack of speed thanks to the tenaciously grippy compounds.

Made up of a lower profile centre tread depth for less rolling resistance, the Semi-Slick still retains a tread pattern that encourages cornering grip and traction under braking. The square edged centre knobs are aligned with the more aggressive side knobs to enable a more predictable transition when leaning it over.

E*Thirteen Semi-Slick Need to Know