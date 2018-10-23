E*Thirteen launch new semi-slick tyre for added speed

Traction and speed? E*Thirteen says you can have both with this new tyre
Not content with producing some of the grippiest tyres on the planet, E*Thirteen has gone and released a new semi-slick tyre. Catchily called the Semi-Slick, it should help put to rest one of the main issues many riders have with the existing TRS and LG1 tyres; namely a lack of speed thanks to the tenaciously grippy compounds.
Made up of a lower profile centre tread depth for less rolling resistance, the Semi-Slick still retains a tread pattern that encourages cornering grip and traction under braking. The square edged centre knobs are aligned with the more aggressive side knobs to enable a more predictable transition when leaning it over.
E*Thirteen Semi-Slick Need to Know
- Available in a single ply TRS casing, a dual 120 ply LG1 EN casing with Apex reinforcement, and a dual ply 72tpi LG1 DH casing with Apex.
- Two different rubber compound options: RACE compounds feature soft, tacky cornering knobs and with a longer-wearing center-tread compound. PLUS compounds utilize the longer-wearing compound across the entire surface of the tire, with an even harder base compound to further wear characteristics, without sacrificing traction.
- Single tyre width option offering a true 2.35″ measurement.
- Two wheel size, 27.5″ and 29″.
- RACE compound weights (single ply/dual ply):TRS: 870g // 925gLG1 EN: 985g // 1050g
LG1 DH: 1100g // 1170g
- PLUS compound weights (single ply/dual ply): TRS: 860g // 905gLG1 EN: 955g // 1015g
LG1 DH: 1070g // 1135g
- UK prices – £59.95-£69.95