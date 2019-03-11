Endura launch new PFC-free cleaners and re-proofers

Clean your kit and save the environment

Endura has released a couple of new clothing care products that claim to be properly effective whilst also putting the environment first.

300ml bottle £8.99, 60ml bottle £2.99.

For years Endura has been protecting riders from the worst conditions nature can throw thanks to its complete and comprehensive range of weatherproof clothing. But as anyone knows, wear your waterproof jacket long enough and eventually it will lose some of its effectiveness. All waterproof clothing needs regular maintenance to keep it working at its best. Time, dirt, and even regular wear all inhibit waterproof fabrics ability to repel water and breathe leaving you feeling damp, cold and uncomfortable.

Most specialist cleaners and re-proofers on the market tend to be pretty good at what they do but have the dubious honour of normally not being the most friendly for the environment.

Endura Re-proofer

Endura has used environmentally responsible fluorocarbon-free technology to create the Endura Re-proofer. A product that restores the Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) finish to your garments, leaving you fully protected. Ideally applied to damp garments, this product sprays on easily and provides maximum protection without requiring heat activation.

Endura Apparel Cleaner and Re-Proofer Saving time and energy, one wash cycle provides powerful cleaning and re-proofing, the perfect way to regularly maintain your technical waterproof clothing. Based on an environmentally responsible fluorocarbon-free technology and designed to work at low temperatures, Endura Cleaner and Re-proofer cleans and restores the Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) finish to your garments. Safe to use in all domestic washing machines, requires heat activation to work – ideally via low-temperature tumble drying. If a tumble dryer is not available, ironing or blow-drying will also work.