Electric bike charging points installed at Coed y Brenin trail centre

Natural Resources Wales has installed 16 free charging points for e-bike users at Coed y Brenin trail centre.

We’re big fans of e-bikes here at MBR. There’s no question that they can keep you out on the trails for longer, getting more laps in over a day. Range anxiety can be an issue, especially on e-bikes with smaller capacity batteries, so the chance to fully recharge or get a ‘top up’ on a trail centre visit is a real bonus.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has installed 16 free charging points for e-bike users at Coed y Brenin, near Dolgellau, which attracts 180,000 yearly visitors. E-bikes are becoming more popular year-on-year and now account for around one in every 20 bikes sold in the UK.

Coed y Brenin is home to a number of mountain bike trails ranging in grading from easy to extreme including the MBR black trail.

Andy Braund, NRW’s technical support officer for mountain biking in North-West Wales, said:

“We are seeing the number of e-bike users visiting Coed y Brenin increasing and keeping their bikes charged is an important factor when they decide where to visit. “Providing charging points opens up cycling to people who previously would have found trails at the site too physically demanding, or those with a health problem or disability. “It also allows people to cycle to the site rather than drive, helping to foster sustainable and low carbon visits and tourism. “This is a great new addition to Coed y Brenin’s cycle infrastructure and showcases our commitment to welcoming e-bike riders and helping them enjoy more of our fantastic trail network. “This work also fits into our wider priorities to ensure nature, people and communities are reconnected.”

The chargers are 13 amp with weatherproof sockets and locks are available from Beics Brenin, which offers bike hire at the site.

Route 82 of the National Cycle Network, which runs in sections between Bangor and Fishguard, passes through Coed y Brenin and the chargers will also be available for people using that route.