E-bikes on sale: I’ve trawled the web to find the best MTB deals of the summer

Great deals from the US and UK: the Rocky Mountain Powerplay for under $4,000; and Decathlon’s slashed the price of our test-winning Rockrider

I love riding anything with suspension and knobbly tyres, but e-bikes are killing it for me right now because they’re just so darned efficient. I cam cram in nearly double the riding, I don’t have to be super fit, and I can still get home in time for kids’ bathtime. I see it as my duty then to spread the word, and seek out the very choicest e-bike deals around. Here’s my bike of the best bikes at the best prices.

Best US deals

Rocky Mountain makes one of the best e-bike motors out there, with 108Nm of torque and a 700W of peak power through the Dyname 4.0 system it’ll leave everyone else in your dust. There’s literally just one of these bikes left through Competitive Cyclist, and it’s in size XL meaning it has a huge 20.4in (518mm) reach, so you’ll have to be over 6ft to handle it. It looks to us like an absolute steal at just under $4,000 though, the components are basic but functional with a Shimano 11 speed drivetrain, but the RockShox Deluxe Select shock and RockShox Recon 35 Gold RL are proven performers, while the alloy frame and that monstrous motor are prime for upgrades over time.

The Moterra is a 150mm travel e-bike with a frame made from Cannondale’s own SmartForm C1 alloy. It’s powered by the Bosch CX motor, with 85Nm of torque, and there’s a big PowerTube 750Wh internal battery to provide the range. Put the sturdy metal frame and one of the most trustworthy motors together and you’ve got an e-bike that will just run and run. That’s the dull but important part out of the way, but I’ve chosen this deal because when we’ve tested the Moterra in the past we’ve loved it, sure, it’s a heavy bike, but that means stability, grip and above all brilliant suspension performance. Again there’s just one left of these bikes, and it’s in size medium so ideal if you’re 5ft4in to 5ft9in tall.

OK, not a mountain bike deal, but we couldn’t help flagging up this 4Forty because it’s one of our favourite helmets of the past few years and it’s on sale right now through Walmart.

This was a $150 helmet when it was released in 2020, and while the price has certainly changed the level of finishing and protection hasn’t. You get an integrated MIPS liner, while the fit and stability is up there with the best helmets on the market right now.

Best e-bike deals in the UK

We’ve literally just reviewed the Decathlon Rockrider E-EXPL 520S, it blew us away with its powerful and quiet Brose motor, 500Wh removable battery and above all its fast and capable handling. It gets better though, because it’s now gone into the Decathlon sale, lopping £300 off the price and that makes it one of the best value e-bikes by miles. There’s even space for a waterbottle, something that’s even lacking on a budget eeb.