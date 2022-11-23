Don’t get scammed by this fake DMR website

Consumers beware: DMR Bikes warns of fake consumer website

Mountain bikes, parts and accessories brand DMR has warned of a fake consumer website which is using the DMR branding, name and product imagery without permission, and warned consumers to be wary, especially in the run up to Black Friday.

The website – dmrdiscount.com – is in no way affiliated with DMR, and according to DMR is also claiming “to hold in stock products we are not aware of”.

Over recent years there has been a rise in fake or scam online retailers in a wide range of sectors. The sites are often relatively new and generally short lived – in this case, the security certificate was only issued on the 3rd October ’22 and expires on the 1st January ’23 – will duplicate or emulate the appearance of a legitimate website, and purchases made on these sites are often not fulfilled, or supply counterfeit products. Both consumer advice website Which? and the Metropolitan Police have advice on how to spot fake websites.

In this case, DMR Bikes flags up that the official website for the brand is dmrbikes.com and that its products are only sold via authorised international distributors and approved retailers.

Consumers have greater protection in the case of fraudulent retailers when paying for purchases via credit card or PayPal, so it’s worth considering purchasing via these methods, especially if you are at all unsure of the provenance of the retailer in question.

Below is the full statement from DMR:

Beware Fake DMR Websites

It has come to our attention that a direct-to-consumer website is using our brand

name, identity and products without permission, and consumers should stay

well away – dmrdiscount.com

This website is using our brand name, logo and product photos without our

permission and potential buyers should beware – they also claim to hold in

stock products we are not aware of.

We would like to remind you that the official website for DMR Bikes is

dmrbikes.com

Any other website using our name or wordmark without permission is to be

considered unsafe and we strongly advise against their use.

DMR Bikes and products are sold only via authorised international distributors and

approved retailers.

Thanks for your time.

DMR BIKES