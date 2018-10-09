Help endangered Cut Gate trail receive €30,000 funding for repairs

Help protect this iconic trail

Legendary but troubled Cut Gate trail in the Peak District is in the running for €30,000 funding from the European Outdoor Conservation Association.

At the end of last year, there was a campaign by Mend Our Mountains to help protect Cut Gate. That campaign is still ongoing. There is now another window of opportunity for help via the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA).

Twice a year the EOCA receive applications from conservation organisations with projects that they would like the EOCA to consider funding. Following a rigorous selection procedure, the EOCA create a shortlist of projects they’d would be happy to fund and ask for your help in choosing three projects to receive funding.

The EOCA put the shortlisted projects into three categories: Forest, Mountain and Ecotourism. Cut Gate project is in the Mountain category.

Voting opened yesterday and runs until 22nd October (12.00 BST) 2018.

Repairing paths and protecting peat bog on Cut Gate, UK

“Project Objectives: The Cut Gate bridleway runs through an area of internationally important and stunningly beautiful blanket bog habitat in the Peak District National Park. The bridleway is popular with walkers, mountain-bikers and horse riders who have championed a campaign to protect Cut Gate. The fragile peat layer has suffered from erosion and the widening of the route, which is putting pressure on the surrounding habitat of blanket bog vegetation. The project will repair three sections of the popular upland bridleway which have become highly eroded and prone to flooding. The water logged surface results in users taking a wider route, further damaging the surrounding blanket bog habitat, vegetation and peat. The bridleway will be sensitively repaired using local stone encouraging users to follow the path preventing further damage to the surrounding habitat while preserving the character of the surrounding landscape and the enjoyment of the route.”