Crank Brothers release 25th anniversary limited edition Silver Collection

Stamp and Mallet shoes and pedals unveiled in silver splatter colourway as part of Crank Brother's 25th anniversary celebrations

As part of the brand’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Crank Brothers has released a limited edition Silver Collection of some of it’s most popular products, include Mallet and Stamp pedals and shoes.

Need to know:

Limited edition collection

Mallet, Stamp and Mallet-E pedals

Stamp and Mallet shoes

In case you’re wondering ‘why silver’, it’s most likely because a 25 year wedding anniversary is a marked by silver, and is therefore known as a silver anniversary more generally. That, and the fact that this silver collection looks pretty darn cool, particularly if you’re fond of high-maintenance white MTB kit and accessories!

Mallet and Stamp pedals and shoes

There will be three pedals in the Silver collection; the Crank Brothers Mallet, Stamp (small and large) and Mallet-E. Each of these come in a high-polish silver finish with black accents.

They’ll look pretty darn good with the corresponding Silver Collection Mallet and Stamp BOA shoes, which feature a white and black variation on the current splatter pattern Crank Brothers are currently running, with a gum outsole and silver accents.

Silver collection prices