A new composite front triangle has made Marin's 29er enduro bike even more capable.
If you are a follower of Marin and believe in the kinematics of its MultiTrac rear suspension platform, your favourite enduro bike is now even better.
A carbon frame option has been added to the brand’s Alpine Trail range of enduro bikes, and it features slightly more progressive geometry.
Marin’s design team have shaped a new carbon-fibre front triangle for the Alpine Trail, which is slacker and longer than its aluminium equivalent.
Slacker, longer and more stable
Although the bike retains an alloy rear triangle, with snappy 430mm chainstays, it has slackened down to 63.5°, with stretched reach to 480mm on a size large.
To place those new geometry numbers in perspective, the Alpine Trail carbon has a 1.5° slacker front end and 15mm greater reach, than Marin’s alloy version.
Targeted at enduro riders who prefer the terrain taming rollover of 29” wheels, Marin’s Alpine Trail carbon pairs a 160mm fork with 150mm of rear-suspension travel. Aware that most riders are desiring longer stroke dropper seatposts, Marin has also trimmed the seat tube length on its Alpine Trail carbon.
Product planners at Marin have curated two build options for the new Alpine Trail carbon, with both featuring Maxxis Assegai 29×2.5”tyres.
Value build kits
At £3045 ($3189) you get the Alpine Trail carbon 1. Its drivetrain is a Shimano’s Deore specification 1×12, spinning FSA Comet heavy duty cranks. Brakes are four-piston calliper powerful, from the Japanese company’s MT420 catalogue.
Providing suspension at the Alpine Trail carbon 1’s front end, is Rockshox’s Yari RC, whilst the rear shock is a Deluxe Select+.
If your new bike budget extends to £3995 ($4099), the Alpine Trail carbon 2 upgrades to Fox suspension. A stout Fox 38 Performance Elite fork keeps the front wheel tracking accurately through the roughest terrain, whilst Fox’s DPX2 shock smooths out bumps at the rear.
The Alpine Trail carbon 2 also shifts with an enhanced XT/SLX combination drivetrain, powered by FSA Gradient cranks. Brakes are from Shimano’s SLX line, with four-piston callipers for fade resistant performance on those long and steep enduro trail descents.