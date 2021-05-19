If you are a fan of Dutch phenom Mathieu van der Poel, this Canyon should be in your bike collection.

Tom Pidcock might have put him in the pain cave, but there is no doubting Mathieu van der Poel’s talent on a mountain bike.

To many the recent Nova Messo race was a showcase into the future of XCO mountain biking, with Pidcock and Van der Poel delivering monumental performances, shaming most of their rivals.

Tasteful Lux race graphics

Canyon is celebrating its star rider’s reengagement with mountain biking, by offering a limited edition Lux CF SLX frameset. Only 50 of these MVDP frames will be produced and the acronym is quite obvious: Mathieu-van-der-Poel.

What differentiates this MVDP edition from other Canyon Lux CF SLXs? Graphic design, mostly. An MVDP logo takes pride of place on the head tube, with an iconic Mathieu van der Poel whip-off rider graphic on the seat tube.

Strangely hidden from view, is the third distinguishing graphic element of this Canyon Lux CF SLX MVDP edition bike. Under the top tube, there is a ‘let the legs do the talking’ tagline, which is something you’ll only really notice when airing the shock or servicing it.

A lighter fork, than MVDP uses

Built with the very best Fox Factory XC fork and shock components, this Canyon Lux CF SLX MVDP runs a 100mm Stepcast 32 up front, with a Float DPS Factory shock at the rear. Both suspension bits feature remote lockout functionality and yes, the fork specification is different from Van der Poel’s race bike, which runs a Fox 34.

Completing the Canyon Lux CF SLX MVDP frameset offering is Canyon’s CP08 integrated carbon-fibre cockpit. Promising excellent steering feedback and superior vertical compliance, this single-piece cockpit is shaped to be 740mm wide, with a stem length of 70mm and drop of -6°.

If you want to own a blue and orange celebrity XC bike, the Canyon Lux CF SLX MVDP frameset is priced at €3499.

With Tom Pidcock’s complicated arrangement riding an unbranded BMC frame for his mountain bike races, there is unlikely to be a rival TP edition from the Ineos Grenadiers team, who has Pinarello as their official frame partner.