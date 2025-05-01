Canyon starts selling bikes on Amazon, but it’s only in the US, and doesn’t include the latest models

German direct-to-consumer brand Canyon is one of the first big bike brands to open an Amazon store in the US.

Canyon has opened an online store on Amazon’s US platform, becoming one of the first major premium brands to sell via the online behemoth. Traditionally the only bikes available to buy on Amazon have been low-quality models and budget brands such as Huffy and Mongoose, but this move by Canyon could signal a shift towards high-end products bought by enthusiasts. At the moment the Canyon Amazon store is only available to US customers, and only includes mountain bikes and urban bikes. None of Canyon’s road bikes are currently listed.

Amazon store or outlet store?

Of the mountain bikes for sale, there are both conventional analogue bikes and electric bikes, but they seem to be older models no longer listed on the main Canyon website. For example there’s the Spectral 125, a short travel ripper, that we loved when we tested it, but is now discontinued. There’s also the Torque:ON electric freeride bike, but it’s the previous generation model with 27.5in wheels front and rear and a small 504Wh battery. The Spectral 125 CF 7 is being offered for $3,699, and the Torque:On 7 for $4,999, which seems quite expensive for such an old design, given how many deals there are on e-bikes at the moment. Canyon has also listed its hardcore Stoic hardtail, Dude fat bike, Grand Canyon e-hardtail, and STCHD 360 dirt jump bike.

Free next day delivery for Prime members

Head over to the Canyon online store, and you’ll find most of these models in the outlet section, where all the older models are sold off. At first glance the prices seem cheaper on the outlet store, but factor in the free delivery on Amazon and they converge. In fact, Amazon Prime members can buy a Canyon and have it delivered to their door the next day, which is astonishing. Expert assembly is also an option on the Amazon store, with the service adding $139.99 to the price. If you don’t select this option, Canyon states that the bike arrives 90% ready to ride, with all the necessary tools included to get started, and how-to videos online guiding you through the process.

It’s early days, but we’re sure other bike brands will be watching this move closely. If Amazon can shed its pile-em-high-sell-em-cheap image when it comes to complete bikes, perhaps we’ll see other bike companies start utilising the mammoth online platform for selling product. To visit the Canyon Amazon store click here.