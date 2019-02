100% of ticket sales proceeds will go to Dean Trail Volunteers

The first ever UK Pure Cycling Weekend from Canyon which will take place over two days at Forest of Dean on the 11th and 12th May 2019.

The complete program and demo bike list will be announced soon at canyon.com/en-gb

Canyon is pleased to announce its first ever UK Pure Cycling Weekend which will take place over two days at Forest of Dean on the 11th & 12th May 2019. Modelled on the annual Pure Cycling Festival which takes place at Canyon’s HQ in Koblenz each Spring, there will be a wide selection of road, mountain and gravel bikes to demo alongside various ride-outs, competitions and athletes and partner brands in attendance.

Over the past couple of years, the Canyon UK team have run a number of demos and expos around the UK; offering consumers the opportunity to see and try the German-engineered, award-winning bikes. Our Pure Cycling Weekend is set to take the Canyon owned-event experience to a whole other level!

Nick Allen, UK Market Manager says:

“As a direct-to-consumer brand, we understand the importance of offering our fans the opportunity to see and test our bikes alongside getting to meet and ride with Canyon athletes and ambassadors. The Pure Cycling Weekend is our first ever outdoor brand experience event of this size and we’re super excited to take our Canyon Sessions to the next level.”

The events village will be located at Pedalabikeaway, which sits at the very start of all the Forest of Dean cycle trails and in the heart of a network of quiet country roads. This is where the road, gravel and various mountain demo loops will start and finish and where rideouts, talks and partner brand exhibits will take place.

The event will be ticketed at £5 per head and will be available to purchase from 15th March, 100% of the ticket sales proceeds will be donated to the Dean Trail Volunteers who work in partnership with the Forestry Commission to develop and maintain the mountainbike trails in the Forest of Dean and are raising money to build a new Downhill track.