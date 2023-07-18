Canyon launches Spectral CF8 CLLCTV with mullet wheels and K.I.S. steering stabiliser tech

The Keep It Stable (K.I.S) system’s design brief was to improve control and reduce fatigue by reducing the effort you need to hold a line. Originally invented by Jo Klieber at German component brand Syntace, it takes a fresh look at bicycle steering dynamics.

Using custom-made springs, ultra-strong polymer fibre bands inside the top tube and a precisely shaped cam ring on the steerer tube, this subtle but significant Keep It Stable innovation delivers a trail experience unlike any steering damper or stabiliser seen before.

The theory is that K.I.S actively reduces wheel flop in slow-speed turns and on steep climbs, helping riders hold their line through loose, choppy sections of the trail. Adding only 110g of weight to the bike, it’s fully integrated inside the frame, maintenance-free and protected from over rotation and damage. It also allows for adjustment of the centering force to match different riding styles and terrains.

Since its launch, Canyon hasn’t shied away from testing its K.I.S system. A top-ten finish by Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team racer Troy Brosnan at Round 1 of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Lenzerheide, proves that this tech translates to all levels of riding.

We rode the 29in wheel Canyon Spectral CF 8 K.I.S last autumn, with a deep dive into the thinking behind the system, so check it out if you’re keen to learn more. On our first ride of the K.I.S system we found it let us relax the reins through constant turns and the steering was noticeably less fidgety on climbs too. It did however feel strange in some riding situations and there’s also the additional cost for a Canyon with this tech fitted.

Spectral CF 8 CLLCTV K.I.S.

This latest K.I.S-equipped Spectral with mullet wheels is built around the same enduro-proof, Category 4 carbon chassis as the rest of the model line-up, with a spec sheet that includes the new SRAM GX AXS Eagle Transmission.

Need to know