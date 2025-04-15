Cannondale’s Moterra e-bike gets updated with two travel options and the latest Bosch CX motor

Joining Cannondale's lightweight Moterra SL is the all-new Moterra and Moterra LT, powered by Bosch's CX motor.

Double trouble, the new Cannondale Moterra comes in two flavours – the Moterra and Moterra LT – both sporting the latest Bosch CX motor, with the aim of competing with the best electric mountain bikes on the market. The new models will exist alongside the lightweight Moterra SL we reviewed in our SL E-Bike of the Year test.

Cannondale Moterra and Moterra LT need to know

Full carbon e-bike with Bosch CX motor

Moterra gets 29in wheels and 160mm front / 150mm rear travel

Moterra LT uses MX wheels and 170mm front / 165mm rear travel

Completely new frame with removable 800Wh battery as standard

Carbon frame is almost 1kg lighter than previous version

Four frame sizes and three spec levels

Frame and geometry – two travel and wheel size options

Cannondale has completely redesigned the Moterra frame from the ground up for this update. Both the Moterra and Moterra LT share the same front triangle, but from the seat tube back they diverge, with unique links and back ends, not to mention different size wheels.

The Moterra is a full 29er, while the LT gets an MX set-up. Travel also bumps up from 150mm on the back end of the Moterra to 165mm on the LT.

Unusually, Cannondale has shifted the geometry of the Moterra compared to the Moterra Neo and Moterra LT 2 we tested in 2023 to make the rider more upright and centred. The reach is slightly shorter, the BB is lower, and the seat angle is steeper. It’s a move designed to help weight balance on steep climbs, and feel more nestled within, rather than perched upon, the bike on descents.

To put some numbers against that, the Moterra has a 64.4º head angle, 77.7º effective seat angle, 455mm chainstays, and the reach spans from 430mm to 515mm in 25mm increments (apart from L to XL, which is 35mm).

Move to the LT and the head angle reclines to 64º, the chainstays shorten by 10mm, and the reach by 5mm on each size.

Motor and battery – Bosch’s smooth operator onboard

Adding the latest Gen 5 Bosch Performance CX motor doesn’t bring any jumps in power or torque – it still produces 85Nm and 600W – but the new motor is more intelligent, more controllable, much quieter (with no rattle), and there’s more support, so you don’t need to work as hard to tap into the power. And if the rumours are true, there could be a remap on the way that brings the Bosch closer to the DJI Avinox in the Amflow PL Carbon, and the new Specialized motor in the Turbo Levo gen 4.

Like previous Moterra models (except the lightweight Moterra SL) the battery can be removed thanks to a massive cutout in the down tube. All models come stock with the chubby 800Wh PowerTube unit, but you can also run the lighter 600Wh option, or open up the potential by adding the PowerMore 250Wh range extender.

While the LT gets a minimal set-up with just the top tube System Controller and Mini-Remote, Cannondale appeals to the e-bike touring market with a big Kiox 500 or 300 on the Moterra. This is centrally-mounted atop the stem, like a sat-nav, while the integrated spacers and headset cable routing aims to create a sleek cockpit. The flip side being that stem adjustments and maintenance becomes that much more time consuming.

Moterra and Moterra LT model range overview

Cannondale offers two Moterra builds and one LT. Top of the line is the Moterra 1, available in two colour options, and dressed with Fox Factory 38 fork, Float X Factory shock, SRAM X0 T-Type AXS drivetrain, Magura MT7 brakes, and DT Swiss H 1900 wheels. Claimed weight is 24.4kg, and the price is €8,799.

For €6,999 the Moterra 2 gets a RockShox Zeb Select fork, Deluxe Select + shock, Shimano XT/Cues 11-speed Linkglide drivetrain, and Magura MT5 brakes. Claimed weight is 24.1kg.

Standing alone is the Moterra LT 1. Weighing a claimed 24.9kg, it gets a Fox 38 Performance fork, DHX Performance coil shock, SRAM’s mechanical Eagle 90 T-Type drivetrain, and TRP Evo Pro brakes. Price is €7,399.