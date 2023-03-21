Cane Creek’s new titanium Electric Wings are designed for eMTBs

The new titanium Cane Creek Electric Wings cranks offer the lightness of carbon with the durability of aluminium... and the price of, er, titanium.

Specifically engineered for the rigours of electric mountain bike use, Cane Creek has just released its new Electric Wings, titanium cranks that offer the tripple whammy of strength, lightness and durability.

Cane Creek claims the new cranks are ‘as light as carbon, yet as durable as heavy aluminum cranks, making them the perfect choice for those looking to maximize their ride time with confidence’.

Created from 3D printed 6/4 titanium, the cranks are compatible with drive units that use an ISIS motor spindle, and fit Bosch, Yamaha, Brose, Fazua, TQ, Bagang and Specialized motors, which means good compatibility across the current electric mountain bike landscape.

6/4 titanium is a titanium alloy with around 90% titanium, plus 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium (and trace amounts of iron and oxygen) which gives it corrosion resistance and high strength-to-weight ratio. Its commonly used in the aerospace industry and for biomechanical applications like implants and prosthesis.

The 3D printing technique, as opposed to machining and welding, allows for a high degree of precision in manufacturing and design, and eliminates unecessary materials, to keep weight as low as possible.

It’s this strength that’s off particular interest to electric mountain bike riders – the forces that go through the drivetrain system of an eMTB are much greater than those on a regular bike, and the weight of the bike is greater, which means knocks and hits are much harder. Titanium promises that magic blend of light weight without worrying that your cranks are going to snap off after a hard landing.

The Cane Creek Electric Wings are availabel via Cane Creed dealers, distributors, and directly via the Cane Creek website, at an RRP of $1299.99 / £1449.99.