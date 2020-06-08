New Cane Creek Helm II: more supple and more supportive?

Orders for the Hot Pink Helm II will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis

New version of cult fork features increased suppleness and mid-stroke support. Limited run of just fifty Cane Creek Helm II forks in scorching Hot Pink.

>>> Best mountain bike suspension forks 2020

Cane Creek Helm Mark II specification

New damper: new compression and mid-valve circuit.

New oil seal head from SKF and lighter 2.5wt oil.

New air spring: larger volume, new air piston.

Easier to turn dials.

New D-LOC thru-axle.

SKF wiper seals.

Air volume adjustment.

Independently adjustable positive and negative air chambers.

Rider-adjustable travel.

130-160mm (29er), 130-170mm (27.5).

35mm stanchions.

44mm and 51mm fork offset (29er), 44mm (27.5).

Low speed rebound, low speed compresison, high speed compression adjustments.

Claimed weights: 2,080g (29er Air), 2,340g (29er Coil).

UK SRP: £899.00

Cane Creek press release

Cane Creek Announces New HELM MKII fork with Hot Pink launch edition

Cane Creek Cycling Components is proud to announce the release of the HELM MKII suspension fork. The HELM MKII is the first major revision of Cane Creek’s HELM fork lineup and improves on its predecessor in nearly every way.



The HELM MKII includes a newly designed damper featuring a new compression and mid-valve circuit for increased support and control while a new SKF oil seal head and 2.5 weight damper oil reduce friction and provide a more supple ride-feel.

The air spring has also seen a significant redesign with a new air piston designed to reduce friction, an increased air volume for better traction and suppleness, and a threadless seal head for easier travel change. In addition to the updated damper and air spring, the HELM MKII features a variety of external usability improvements including easier to turn knobs and a D-LOC bolt-on axle.

The fork also includes low-friction SKF wiper seals on the castings. These seals are typically seen as an after-marketing upgrade on most suspension forks, however they are a stock feature on the HELM MKII.

The HELM MKII also includes all of the innovative features of the original HELM fork including a tokenless air volume adjustment design, independently adjustable positive and negative air chambers on the air spring and rider-adjustable travel which allows HELM MKII owners to change the travel of their fork at home with just a few common tools.

“The development of the HELM MKII was all about reducing friction and providing the most supple and responsive fork for riders,” said Jeff LaForge, senior design engineer at Cane Creek. “The result is a fork that’s at home on the rowdiest trails out there while providing an incredible range of adjustability and versatility for different riding styles and rider weights – all without compromising performance.”

The HELM MKII comes in 29/27.5+ and 27.5 wheel sizes with both air and coil sprung versions available. The 29/27.5+ version of the fork is available in 51mm and 44mm offset and is adjustable from 130mm to 160mm of travel while the 27.5 fork is available in 44mm offset only and is adjustable from 130mm to 170mm of travel.

29/27.5+ models of the fork will come in a gloss black finish with matte black stickers and the 27.5 model will come in a matte black finish with gloss black stickers. Aftermarket sticker kits are available in brushed silver and gold.

Additionally, a launch edition Hot Pink HELM MKII is available in 29/27.5+ only and is limited to 50 units worldwide. Customers interested in the fork should place their orders as soon as possible as supplies are not expected to last long.