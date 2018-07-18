How can mechanics and shops get involved in our Britain’s Best Bike Mechanic campaign?

If you are a mechanic or run a bike shop with mechanics working for you get involved in 'Britain's Best Bike Mechanic 2018'

Britain’s Best Bike Mechanic is a UK wide poll to find the best bike shops in partnership with Park Tool.

There are many ways shops and mechanics can get involved with our search for Britain’s Best Bike Mechanics and engage with your customers at the same time.

The most obvious thing is to ask your customers to vote for you. One vote each please, let’s keep it fair.

Let everyone know about it. If you’ve got a social media account, use the #BBBM2018 hashtag, tag @cyclingweekly and we’ll RT, like and reply to as many as we can without drowning out our feeds.

Social media influencers can be a great way to get the message out and build support. Do you have a sponsored rider or well-known customer who’s active on social media who can tweet about you? Remember a picture always helps, and by linking to the online poll they’ll help increase support for you.

We want to make this poll as fun and engaging as possible. You can help with this on your website or Facebook page by telling people about your history, what you do best, or the characters who work in your shop. Short videos shot on a phone can work well while stats can be helpful too: How many bikes you service in a year, how many inner tubes, cans of WD40, Allen keys you get through etc.

Download a poster/flyer to ask your customers to vote for you here.

Download our advert here.

Download a digital banner to add to your emails and websites here. Click through URL: http://po.st/BBBM2018