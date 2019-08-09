Calibre’s new Bossnut Evo gets a sculpted look and fresh geo

With its updated frame and components, Calibre aims to keep the Bossnut Evo ahead of the pack

Need to know

Swapping the 135mm quick-release rear end for a 142x12mm bolt-thru design improves frame stiffness and wheel security

Rail corners even harder with the High Grip compound WTB Vigilante tyre up front

Lighter tune on the Monarch R shock improves sensitivity and gives the Bossnut more pop

Full SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain expands the range of the Bossnut and makes it even more versatile

New sculpted tubing profiles make the latest Bossnut easy on the eye, but it the longer, lower and slacker geometry that make eye-wateringly fast

New bikes come and go, but truly innovative designs are relatively thin on the ground. So when Calibre dropped the original Bossnut it really shook the entry-level full-suspension tree.

With 130mm travel, progressive geometry and a best in class specification, the Bossnut brought an unprecedented level of performance to the category. It was an instant hit, and quickly racked up test wins and a host of awards.

Over the past few years the design has seen some minor tweaks and improvements, but this year Calibre has go all in, giving the bike a total revamp. The new Bossnut Evo still has 130mm travel and a killer specification, but the frame has been completely redesigned.

Gone are the boxy tubes, replaced instead by soft edges similar in style to the Calibre Sentry. The sizing has been updated too, the reach measurements on all sizes growing considerably while simultaneously improving standover clearance.

Changes to the geometry see a slacker 66° head angle for improved steering confidence and a steeper 74.5° seat angle to get your weight more forward on the climbs.

Climbing prowess is improved further with the 50t cog on the SRAM SX Eagle cassette, so now you really have no excuse to get off and push.

With all of the updates the price of the Calibre Bossnut has crept up by £100. Still, at £1,100 with the Go Outdoors discount card were confident that it’s going to be the best entry-level full-susser on the market.