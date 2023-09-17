Calibre launches all-new, UK designed, Line hardtail range

Calibre is a bike brand that's only been around for a decade but in that time it's produced some incredible bikes, that not only ride well but carry very affordable price tags. The full suspension Calibre Bossnut shook up the market up six years ago and now it wouldn't surprise us if the new Line hardtails will have a similar impact.

When it comes to mountain bikes, Calibre has a simple ethos: to build machines that are affordable and fun to ride. Thoughtful and innovative designs, with great attention paid to geometry and spec. All the brand’s bikes are developed and tested here in the UK, with into every detail being considered and chosen components thoroughly evaluated.

The Line hardtail has had a full makeover and relaunch for the 2024 model year. It’s a Calibre model that originally sat alongside the brand’s well-regarded full suspension Bossnut and much of the thinking when it comes to geometry was carried across to this hardtail. But time marches on and it was time for an overhaul of the Line frame and model range, and the bikes are finally here.

Calibre has never been shy to bring high performance ability to its keenly priced bikes, with design cues that are typically found on machines with much higher price tags. And we see it here with new 2024 Line models, with up-to-date frame standards and geometry, dialled in cockpits and components that are spot on for proper trail riding – fit for purpose and durable.

We recently pitched the Calibre Line T3-27 up against benchmark bikes in our ‘hardtail of the year’ test, scoring a perfect ten and taking the podium in the sub £1000 class. It knocked the Voodoo Bizango Pro off the top spot.

The Line hardtails really are a sound choice for riders seeking the pedalling efficiency and simplicity of a hardtail, combined with a bike that excels in year-round riding conditions.

Need to know

6061 aluminium frame on all three Line models

Higher spec T3 bike offered in a 27.5in or 29in wheel option

Four frame sizes (S-XL)

140mm travel air-sprung fork on T3 bikes, 120mm on the T2

Boost 148mm rear spacing on T3 bikes, 142mm on T2.

Thru-axles on frame and fork throughout the range

Tapered head tubes on all frames

Modern trail bike geometry with slack 66° head angle

Ample clearance for large volume tyres

Under top tube accessory mount

Internal dropper post routing

Tubeless-ready rims on all models

Here’s the lowdown on the three all-new Calibre Line hardtails, with frame details and spec highlights.

Calibre Line T2 27.5in

Price: £900 (£800 Go Outdoors members price)

Designed around same modern frame geometry as the pricier T3-27, with a tapered headtube and thru-axles front and rear, the Line T2 ensures a solid and stable feel, giving you the confidence to push into more challenging terrain.

The slack head angle lets you push your limits when riding at high speeds, and the grippy Maxxis tires paired with the powerful Shimano hydraulic brakes keep you in control on any terrain. Its steep seat angle puts you in the perfect climbing position, while the long top tube keeps your weight low and centred for complete control when descending.

This cheaper T2 bike uses the older 142mm rear hub/dropout spacing and a shorter 120mm travel fork. The two Line T3 models get up-to-date Boost 148mm dropout spacing along with a longer travel 140mm fork.

With tubeless-ready rims and routing for a dropper post, the Line T2 offers easy upgrade options to suit your preferences and your budget. This model does run narrower (but lighter) 2.4in tyres though, whereas the T3 bikes roll on plump 2.6in rubber for increased comfort.

The Line T2 is well-priced, low maintenance and reliable but fun to ride. As a mid-level hardtail, it really doesn’t compromise on design or ride quality. Whether you’re hitting twisting woodland singletrack or exploring the trail centre, the Line T2 is your ticket to year round mountain biking adventures.

Spec highlights

RockShox Recon Silver RL 120mm travel fork – great value air-sprung suspension that’s easy to set up.

Shimano Deore 1×10 drivetrain – a good blend of shifting range (11-46T) and legendary Shimano longevity.

Shimano MT201 hydraulic brakes – powerful, reliable, easy to maintain stopping power from the market leader.

Maxxis Rekon 2.4in tyres – a fast trail/XC tyre for mixed conditions that blends grip with rolling speed and comfort

Calibre Line T3 27.5in

Price: £1200 (£999 Go Outdoors members price)

At the peak of the 27.5in wheel hardtail range this Line T3 uses trusted components that have been proven to stand the test of time and won’t let you down. With the Boost standard dropouts and 140mm travel RockShox fork this T3 model really has the hallmarks of a proper enthusiast-level hardcore hardtail.

The 27.5in wheels paired with robust, large volume 2.6in tyres create a dream combo, offering agility and speed around every corner but a smoother ride than a typical hardtail with narrower tyres. Whether you’re slashing singletrack or catching air, the Line T3 makes having fun on your ride effortless.

Descend with confidence, as the long frame keeps your weight centred for maximum control while the T3’s dropper seatpost allows you to adjust your position effortlessly. Experience comfort on climbs with the steep seat angle, keeping the front wheel firmly grounded.

At its core, the Line T3 27 is all about fun, capturing the essence of what mountain biking should be.

Spec highlights

RockShox Recon Silver RL 140mm travel suspension fork – trail bike capability from an affordable air-sprung suspension fork with bolt thru-axle.

SRAM NX 1×11 drivetrain– a simple and durable mountain bike drivetrain with a wide range of gears.

KS Rage-i dropper post – 125mm of saddle travel. Puts the saddle exactly where you need it at the touch of a button. Descend with confidence.

SRAM Level T brakes – Two piston disc brakes with plenty of bite that are simple to maintain.

Maxxis Rekon 2.6” tyres – A chunkier version of Maxxis’ fast-rolling trail favourite for a little extra shock absorbency and cornering traction.

Calibre Line T3 29in

Price: £1300 (£1100 Go Outdoors members price)

At the pinnacle of the hardtail range, the Calibre Line T3 29 is your gateway to speed and momentum with its commanding 29” wheels gliding effortlessly over any terrain.

The slack head angle and tall stack height instil the confidence to push your limits, knowing it’ll handle any challenge that comes your way. Its modern frame standards and progressive geometry guarantee top-tier performance.

This range-topping 29er gets a brake upgrade too: SRAM Guide four-piston brakes add power and control to slow down those bigger wheels.

As on all three Line hardtails there are many neat details, including mounting bosses under the top tube, allowing you to secure essential items like a bag, tube, pump and multi-tool keeping you prepared on all rides.

For Calibre, the Line T3 29 is the epitome of a fast-rolling hardtail, delivering the ultimate speed and thrill.

Spec highlights

RockShox Recon Silver RL 140mm travel suspension fork – trail bike capability from an affordable air-sprung suspension fork with thru-axle.

SRAM NX 1×11 drivetrain – The new standard for simple and durable mountain bike drivetrains with a wide range eleven speed cassette.

KS Rage-i dropper post – 125mm of saddle travel. Puts the saddle exactly where you need it at the touch of a button. Descend with confidence.

SRAM Guide T brakes – Uprated four piston hydraulic disc brakes for stopping this bike’s larger 29-inch wheels.

Maxxis Rekon 2.6” tyres – A chunkier version of Maxxis’ fast-rolling trail favourite for a little extra shock absorbency and cornering traction.

