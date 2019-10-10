New 5km Blue trail for Bwlch Nant yr Arian

Opens on Saturday 19 October

Be one of the first to ride the new blue grade mountain bike trail, Melindwr, by going to the open day on Saturday 19 October 11am to 3pm.

>>> Check out all our online guides to UK trail centres

Melindwr open day timetable

11.30 am Official opening of Melindwr Trail

12.30 pm & 2.30 pm Small World Theatre performances

11.00 am – 3.00 pm Meet local sports clubs

The Melindwr Trail is a five-kilometre, blue grade (intermediate-level) mountain biking trail.

It is designed as a progression for riders who are competent riding blue grade trails to improve their skills before progressing to the next grade up.

The open day will celebrate the variety of activities you can enjoy here, with sports clubs on hand throughout the event to offer advice on how to join in.

There will be fun for all the family too with Small World Theatre’s giant puppet, Lady Augusta, entertaining people with performances at 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm.

The event will finish in time for people to enjoy the kite feeding at 3.00 pm.

How the Melindwr Trail was funded

The funding has been made available through the Tourism Amenity Investment Support scheme (TAIS), aimed at public, third sector and not for profit organisations for investment targeting small scale infrastructure (visitor amenity) projects in the tourism sector in Wales.

This project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.